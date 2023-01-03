Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
NBC Connecticut
72-Year-Old Man With Dementia Missing From East Hartford Found
A 72-year-old man with dementia who was missing from East Hartford has been found. Police said Robert Abrom was reported missing by his family on Saturday. His family said he left his home to go for a walk around 1 p.m. Later that evening, officers said they were notified by the family that he had not returned home.
Eyewitness News
Police investigate shooting on I-91 in East Windsor
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for witnesses after a driver was shot on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say several 911 calls reporting a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor came in around 2:00 a.m. State police say the victim was driving from Flaming Llama Night Club...
NBC Connecticut
Person in Vehicle on I-91 North in East Windsor Struck by Multiple Bullets: CSP
A person is injured after getting shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle on Interstate 91 north in East Windsor on Saturday. Troopers received 911 calls of shots fired on I-91 north near exit 44 around 2 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was driving a white 2019 Honda...
New Haven police investigating homicide at motel
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a homicide on Friday night. This is the city's second of the year. New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker told FOX61 that police received a ShotSpotter notification at 7:57 pm at the New Haven Inn, a motel on Pond Lily Avenue just off Route 15.
One wounded in I-91 East Windsor shooting
EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was wounded during a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor Saturday morning, police said. State police responded to the area of exit 44 in East Windsor on I-91 northbound for a call of shots fired. Police said the victim, who was driving a Honda Accord, was coming from […]
1 seriously hurt in West Hartford head-on collision
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford Friday night, according to police. West Hartford police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the roadway is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee […]
West Haven man dies in New Haven Inn shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man in his forties was fatally shot at the New Haven Inn Friday night, according to police. Police responded to the New Haven Inn at 100 Pond Lily Ave. just before 8 p.m. and found the victim, who was suffering from sever injuries. The man, identified as […]
Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden
A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
NBC Connecticut
7-Year-Old Hartford Boy Has Been Missing Since Christmas
Police are looking for a 7-year-old from Hartford who has been missing since Christmas. A Silver Alert has been issued for Taylor Funnye after he went missing on Christmas Day. Funnye is approximately 4-foot-8 and weighs 85 pounds. State police said he has black hair and brown eyes. Hartford Police...
Eyewitness News
Police search for missing Old Saybrook man
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man from Old Saybrook. Fred Ouellette, 80, has been missing since December 30, according to police. Ouellette is 6′ tall, weighs about 205 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes. Anyone...
West Haven Man Shot Dead On Pond Lily
A 41-year-old West Haven man named Charles Miller was shot and killed on Pond Lily Avenue on the far west side of town Friday night, becoming the city’s second homicide victim of the year — and the third in the past week. New Haven Police Department spokesperson Officer...
fox61.com
Second suspect arrested in West Haven homicide
WEST HAVEN, Conn. — West Haven Police arrested a second suspect on Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. Jarod Brown, 52, of Waterbury, was charged with felony murder, home invasion, robbery 1st degree and conspiracy to commit robbery 1st degree. He was held on a $2,000,000 bond. On...
Man Punches Woman In Face Before Fleeing In Yorktown, Police Say
A Fairfield County man is facing charges after he hit a woman and fled in Northern Westchester, police said. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, around 8:30 p.m., police responded to a reported assault at a home in Yorktown and found that a suspect had punched a woman in the face and injured her before leaving the residence, according to Yorktown Police.
NBC Connecticut
Apartment Fire in Norwich Under Investigation
An apartment fire that happened in Norwich last week is under investigation. Dispatchers received a 911 call on Wednesday around 8 p.m. about a fire at an apartment on Norwich Avenue. When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the windows of the first floor...
Police chase in Hartford connected to UConn armed robbery
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A stolen car that engaged Hartford police on a chase Friday is connected to an armed robbery that occurred at the UConn campus on Thursday evening. Hartford police said they received a complaint of a BMW that was stolen at gunpoint in the Hillside Avenue area on Thursday. That stolen car […]
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Injured After Being Hit by Car in West Hartford
West Hartford Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that happened Friday evening. Police said they responded to the area of South Main Street and Meadowbrook Road for the reported accident. A person was pushing an empty shopping cart across the street when they were hit, according to authorities. The person...
Eyewitness News
Police release body cam footage of Edgar Ismalej-Gomez's arrest
Body camera footage shows East Haven police officers chase and apprehend a suspect on I-95 in Milford. Norm Pattis can not practice law for six months. Meteorologist Scot Haney said once Friday's disturbance moves out, the state is in for a pretty good stretch of weather. Here's his mid-morning forecast.
ID Released For 2nd Victim In Double-Fatal, Wrong-Way Crash Involving CT State Representative
Connecticut State Police have released the identity of the second victim in a wrong-way, double-fatal crash involving a popular state representative.The crash took place on Route 9 in Middlesex County around 12:30 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 5, on Route 9 South near Exit 18 in Cromwell.According to state …
Police: Investigation underway near High St. in Milford following pursuit
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple Connecticut police agencies are assisting with an investigation related to a pursuit that ended near High Street in Milford, according to the authorities. The Bridgeport Police Department is leading the investigation and is receiving assistance from Milford police and Connecticut State Police. Police are asking the public to avoid the […]
Waterbury man arrested for beating death in Bridgeport
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshalls Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force arrested a Waterbury man on Thursday on charges related to the homicide of a Bridgeport man in 2019. According to the authorities, 44-year-old Luis Hernandez was apprehended at his Waterbury home and was served an arrest warrant for the homicide of […]
