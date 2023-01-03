Read full article on original website
kiowacountypress.net
December 2022 Arkansas River Report
December brought above-average snowpack to most of Colorado, but Arkansas Basin snowpack remains low at 81 percent of median. Drought conditions have begun to worsen across the lower basin, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. Snowpack. Reservoir Storage. Water storage in Pueblo Reservoir increased from 184,866 acre-feet to...
kiowacountypress.net
Idaho partnership supports state's numerous rural communities
(Northern Rockies News Service) The Idaho Rural Partnership is among the state rural development councils still active more than 30 years after the program supporting the councils was funded in the 1990 Farm Bill. Jerry Miller, interim coordinator of the partnership, said the Idaho organization is made up of board...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Avian Flu is in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Two Canadian Geese from Laramie County have tested positive for the Avian Flu. Animal Control recovered several geese for Wyoming Game and Fish Department from Lion’s Park in Cheyenne. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has been monitoring the virus in wild birds....
Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong
Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
Montana-made marketplace opens in Billings
The Made in Montana label is as popular as ever, with 2,600 members statewide, including retail stores and makers, 325 Grown in Montana members and 70 Native American Made in Montana members.
kiowacountypress.net
Farmers mix trees, crops, livestock to fight climate change
(Michigan News Connection) Michigan farmers and others are growing crops, trees and livestock on the same land to help battle climate change. The technique, known as silvopasture, helps collect the carbon responsible for global warming. Agriculture agents say silvopasture is the practice of integrating trees, forage and the grazing of domesticated animals in a mutually beneficial way.
Nearly 1,000 acres of Northwest Montana farmland remains permanently protected
Close to 1000 acres of pristine farm and wildlife land in the Flathead and Mission valleys will be permanently protected thanks to conservation easements.
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Worry, There Are No Escaped Rhinos Running Wild Along Interstate 25
Despite calls to Wyoming Game and Fish from people responding to a fake story making the rounds about a pair of escaped rhinos loose in Casper, Cowboy State residents can rest easy. There aren't any rhinoceros running roughshod. At least...
cowboystatedaily.com
What’s The Story Behind The Abandoned Tunnel Near Boysen Dam?
Driving through Wind River Canyon in central Wyoming, motorists can see a series of railroad tunnels on the west side of the river. But there's one tunnel to the south of the rest that stands out. Off by itself, with...
Montana Man Takes Big Plunge and Immediately Regrets it
Have you ever thought about going ice fishing in Montana? Well, we highly recommend avoiding this problem. Ice fishing is one of the most popular winter activities in Montana. Some folks love skiing or snowboarding, while some like gathering their friends and fishing on a frozen lake. Ice fishing can...
mtpr.org
More Montanans are considering 'green burials'
Some Montana residents are exploring ways to make death more eco-friendly. It’s known as a green burial. That means no headstones, no coffins and no embalming. Jo Gmazel and her husband Matt Bartley often talked about death, but the conversations were lighthearted and full of 'what ifs.'. "And one...
svinews.com
End of federal aid could mean more homeless in Wyoming
CASPER — Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program — which as of Dec. 22 had served more than 15,000 households across the state — stopped accepting new applications in November. It’s still supporting qualifying renters who applied before that deadline. But unless it gets more federal...
iheart.com
Elderly Wyoming man remains missing
WYOMING (WOOD-AM) - Wyoming Public Safety says they're still searching for a elderly man who went missing days before Thanksgiving. Amanda McCarty tells WOOD-TV that her father, Ray Tarasiewicz, has diabetes and dementia and relies on medication. "Right now, we’re going over almost two months of him without having that...
kiowacountypress.net
New Mexico lawmaker seeks country's largest minimum wage – $16 an hour by 2024
(The Center Square) - New Mexico could soon be home to the highest statewide minimum wage in the country if a veteran Democratic lawmaker gets her way. Rep. Christine Chandle, D- Los Alamos, who also serves as chair of the House Tax and Revenue Committee that is entrusted with crafting some of the most impactful economic policy in the state, is leading the charge in the push for a 33 percent minimum wage increase to $16 an hour by 2024. Going forward, the state would also see an annual increase tied to inflation.
kiowacountypress.net
Study: gentrification and increased property values follow hurricanes
(Florida News Connection) After a hurricane, according to a new study, wealthier people tend to sweep into impacted communities, purchasing homes even at the increased purchase price following a storm. The study, "How Hurricanes Sweep Up Housing Markets: Evidence from Florida," uses data from county tax assessments, the National Oceanic...
“Most Haunted Cemetery In Wyoming”- 4 Places You Dare Not Visit
There are a number of cemeteries in Wyoming that are rumored to be haunted, but here are four of the most well-known ones:. 1. The Hot Springs County Cemetery in Thermopolis is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a young girl who died in a tragic accident. According to local legend, the girl's ghost can be seen wandering the cemetery at night, often carrying a bouquet of flowers. Some people claim to have heard her crying or whispering as they walk past her grave.
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado to close last state-run COVID-19 testing sites this month
(The Center Square) - Colorado's 20 remaining state-run COVID-19 testing sites will close on January 15 following a significant decrease in demand over the past year. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Wednesday sites have only been at 3-6 percent of capacity since November 2022, citing at-home testing availability and a decrease in the disease. The state has had over 150 community testing sites operating at its peak.
kiowacountypress.net
Oklahoma's annual gross receipts up 15 percent in 2022
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma collected $17.4 billion in gross receipts in 2022, a 15 percent increase, according to figures released Friday by Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. The numbers set a new record for the state, according to McDaniel's report. The largest increase year-over-year was in oil and gas...
