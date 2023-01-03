Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Netflix share ‘Wednesday’ season two teaser featuring Jenna Ortega
Wednesday was one of the sure-fire hits of 2022 for Netflix, and it seems plans are already afoot to launch season two of the spooky drama. Wednesday worked very well for the streaming giant. Various feather’s in the cap of showrunners include: the fact the show officially racked up 341.2million hours of viewing worldwide in its opening week; fans making a social media campaign to ship unlikely friends Wednesday and Enid into a couple; and, the final episode launching a viral sensation dance.
NME
‘Valorant’ reveals ‘Indiana Jones’-inspired new map Lotus
Riot Games has revealed Lotus, the ninth map for Valorant that will take players to India for a three-site shootout. Announced today (January 6), Lotus is “inspired by traditional Indian stepwells, rock-cut architecture and Dravidian style structures.”. Riot Games has shared that Lotus will feature Spike sites and several...
NME
‘Among Us’ like social deduction game ‘Goose Goose Duck’ smashes Steam player records after BTS stream
Among Us like social deduction game Goose Goose Duck has smashed Steam records after BTS‘ V started streaming it. Based on the latest figures, the free-to-play game garnered a peak of 563,677 players, making it the third most popular game on the platform. Goose Goose Duck was originally released...
NME
‘Deathverse: Let It Die’ servers are being suspended indefinitely
Supertrick Games and GunHo Online Entertainment have announced that services for Deathverse: Let It Die, a battle royale spin-off of 2018’s Let It Die, are being suspended after just four months. In a blog post published today (January 6), developer Supertrick Games shared that Deathverse: Let It Die will...
NME
‘Elden Ring’ streamer simultaneously beats two Malenias with a dance pad
Streamer MissMikkaa has finally defeated two versions of Elden Ring boss Malenia, during a challenge that sees her playing the games simultaneously using different controllers – one of which is a dance pad. Described by MissMikkaa as the “ultimate challenge run”, the streamer is currently attempting to beat two...
NME
‘M3GAN’ director addresses film’s comparisons to ‘Child’s Play’
Gerard Johnstone, director of upcoming horror flick M3GAN, has discussed the comparisons made between his film and the Child’s Play franchise. The film’s eponymous character, whose sassy yet unhinged dance moves have gone viral on TikTok in recent weeks, has invited comparisons to Child’s Play‘s Chucky online, particularly in light of the latter film being remade in 2019. Indeed, when the trailer for the film dropped in October, Chucky’s Twitter account tweeted: “everybody’s tryna be me”.
NME
Hidden Path denies ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ game has been cancelled
Hidden Path Entertainment has denied its Dungeons & Dragons game has been cancelled by publisher Wizards Of The Coast. Back in 2021, independent studio Hidden Path confirmed they were working alongside Wizards Of The Coast on a AAA open-world, third-person, single-player RPG set within the Dungeons & Dragons universe. However...
NME
Sim Wong Hoo, founder of Sound Blaster maker Creative Labs, has died
Sim Wong Hoo, founder of Sound Blaster maker Creative Labs, has died. Sim, who was a leader in the PC gaming industry in the ’90s, was 67 years old. He “passed away peacefully” on Wednesday (January 4), according to a statement released by Creative Technologies LTD. A cause of death has not been released as of yet.
Comments / 0