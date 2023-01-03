Read full article on original website
‘Valorant’ reveals ‘Indiana Jones’-inspired new map Lotus
Riot Games has revealed Lotus, the ninth map for Valorant that will take players to India for a three-site shootout. Announced today (January 6), Lotus is “inspired by traditional Indian stepwells, rock-cut architecture and Dravidian style structures.”. Riot Games has shared that Lotus will feature Spike sites and several...
Hidden Path denies ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ game has been cancelled
Hidden Path Entertainment has denied its Dungeons & Dragons game has been cancelled by publisher Wizards Of The Coast. Back in 2021, independent studio Hidden Path confirmed they were working alongside Wizards Of The Coast on a AAA open-world, third-person, single-player RPG set within the Dungeons & Dragons universe. However...
‘Elden Ring’ streamer simultaneously beats two Malenias with a dance pad
Streamer MissMikkaa has finally defeated two versions of Elden Ring boss Malenia, during a challenge that sees her playing the games simultaneously using different controllers – one of which is a dance pad. Described by MissMikkaa as the “ultimate challenge run”, the streamer is currently attempting to beat two...
‘Deathverse: Let It Die’ servers are being suspended indefinitely
Supertrick Games and GunHo Online Entertainment have announced that services for Deathverse: Let It Die, a battle royale spin-off of 2018’s Let It Die, are being suspended after just four months. In a blog post published today (January 6), developer Supertrick Games shared that Deathverse: Let It Die will...
