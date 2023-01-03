Effective: 2023-01-08 09:06:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued this evening at 915 PM PST. Target Area: Mendocino The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River...including Hopland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Significant flooding of Highway 175 at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Minor flooding of Highway 222 near Ukiah, and in crop land along the left and right banks of the Russian River near Hopland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM PST Sunday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is forecast to crest this morning at around 16.0 feet, then fall below flood stage this evening. The river is then forecast to rise above flood stage Monday morning with a crest near 16.5 feet Monday afternoon. The river is then forecast to gradually fall below flood stage through Tuesday. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.9 feet on 12/29/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO