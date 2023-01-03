Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Southwestern Humboldt by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southwestern Humboldt FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Southern Humboldt Interior and Southwestern Humboldt. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 03:33:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING ABOVE 4500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Trinity County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Motherlode, Sierra Foothills, and the Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...From Midnight PST tonight through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are likely. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Continued rises on mainstem rivers will lead to several river forecast points rising above flood stage, especially along the Sacramento and Cosumnes Rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several more rounds of moderate to heavy rain are forecast across interior NorCal into next week which will lead to rises on area rivers, creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 09:06:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka. The next statement will be issued this evening at 915 PM PST. Target Area: Mendocino The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Russian River near Hopland affecting Mendocino County. For the Russian River...including Hopland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Russian River near Hopland. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Significant flooding of Highway 175 at the approaches to the Russian River bridge. Minor flooding of Highway 222 near Ukiah, and in crop land along the left and right banks of the Russian River near Hopland. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM PST Sunday the stage was 15.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is forecast to crest this morning at around 16.0 feet, then fall below flood stage this evening. The river is then forecast to rise above flood stage Monday morning with a crest near 16.5 feet Monday afternoon. The river is then forecast to gradually fall below flood stage through Tuesday. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.9 feet on 12/29/2010. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Southern Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 19:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Southern Trinity FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following area, Southern Trinity. * WHEN...Through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Placer, Sacramento, Solano, Sutter, Yolo by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Placer; Sacramento; Solano; Sutter; Yolo FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Sacramento, Solano, Sutter and Yolo. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 704 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Davis, Rocklin, Carmichael, Fair Oaks, Rancho Cordova, West Sacramento, Lincoln, Dixon, Loomis, Rio Linda, North Highlands, Elverta, Arco Arena, Foothill Farms and La Riviera. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
