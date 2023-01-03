Read full article on original website
Related
In Style
Will 2023 Bring You Wealth? Financial Astrologers Offer Their Money Predictions for Every Sign
The culmination point of a whole calendar year can’t help but fuel lots of reflection around the goals you’ve already hit and others you intend to pursue. While relationships and wellness are often top of mind, your professional path and finances could also be an area of life you’re aspiring to see growth in come 2023. It bears noting, of course, that with inflation we’ve all felt in 2022 and concerns about further economic downturn, it’s perfectly normal to feel nervous about what earning, saving, and debt might end up looking like in the coming year. Thankfully, there are plenty of bright spots for money making in the astrology of 2023.
2023 Horoscopes for Every Zodiac Sign
A new year lies ahead and with it, new energies and themes from the cosmos. We tapped master astrologer Shannon Aganza, creator of MoonGathering Astrology and Numerology Coursework, to forecast the next 12 months and provide a 2023 horoscope for each zodiac sign. For the year ahead, the biggest astrological...
These 3 Unlucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Year—Here’s Why 2023 Could Be Rough
Another year means another opportunity to live your *very* best life. Granted, we are about to narrow it down to the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst year 2023, but don’t take this to heart. There will be highs and lows for all 12 zodiac signs, because in addition to our ever-evolving nature as spiritual beings, there is no such thing as perfect. So, taking a closer look at the more challenging aspects of the year ahead will help ground, and prepare you for what’s to come. Are you ready? Let’s not sugar coat it—despite the thrill of the NYE...
Elite Daily
The Luckiest Day In January 2023 For Every Zodiac Sign
As you put the finishing touches on your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll be glad to know that the cosmos have some resolutions of their own: While 2022 ended with Mercury, Mars, and Uranus each retrograde, all three of those retrogrades will end in January. One of these planets in particular has been wreaking havoc in ways like no other since Oct. 30, and that’s Mars — the planet of conflict, hostility, and confrontation. The good news is, the best day in January 2023 for every sign will be Jan. 12, the day that Mars finally ends its retrograde in Gemini.
Women's Health
What Your January 2023 Horoscope Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign, Per An Astrologer
It’s a new dawn, a new day, a new life, and you’ll be feeling...alright at the start of this New Year, according to the stars. There’s good news and not-so-good news when it comes to January’s astrological happenings, says Donna Page, a professional astrologer with a graduate degree in counseling psychology based in Atlanta.
boldsky.com
Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Cheat In Relationships; Ranked from Most
Infidelity cannot be just explained away as it is a major marital issue that robs the victim of confidence. Problems majorly evident in these failed relationships are categorised under the areas of personal problems, issues with the relationship, and freely available dating sites, long business trips, or alcohol. Sexual betrayals are considered to be the worst among betrayals and so are emotional affairs that can also bring the victim down to utter devastation. Obviously, the cheat betrays a weak personality that is not yet developed and immature.
2023 Horoscope: See What the New Year Has in Store For Your Sign
Happy new year! Welcome to your 2023 horoscope, the forecast for a year that will elevate our passions and lust for life. The new year begins while Mercury and Mars are retrograde. Mars retrograde began on October 30 in Gemini and lasts until January 12. Mercury retrograde began on December 29 and lasts until January 18 in Capricorn. Therefore, the year will get off to a very slow start. Of course, the Mercury retrograde that starts our year won't be the only one. There are three more occurring in 2023: April 21 to May 14 in Taurus, August 23 to September 15 in Virgo, and December 13 to January 1 in the signs of Capricorn and Sagittarius (Mercury retrograde backspins into Sagittarius on December 23).
BOSSIP Horoscopes: Here’s What’s In The Stars For You! 2023 Astrological Forecast
This week in addition to the weekly astrological forecast, Psychic Zya is also sharing her predictions for the year ahead. Make sure to screenshot or bookmark this post so you can come back and refer to it all year long!. Astro Overview:. 2023 is being hailed as the year of...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week & They Can’t Wait to Say Goodbye to 2022
If things have felt more stressful than usual, you’re certainly not alone. The holiday season can be equally as beautiful as it is chaotic, which is why three zodiac signs will have the worst week of December 26 to January 1. Let’s not forget about the pressure that comes with saying goodbye to yet another year, but instead of dwelling on the “shoulda, coulda, woulda’s,” consider this an opportunity to start fresh. This new year looks promising! The chaos starts to calm down after Christmas day, but the moon-Saturn conjunction on December 26 could rain on our parade. While the moon...
Refinery29
Your 2023 Money Horoscope Is Here & Things Are Looking Brighter
If 2022 was rough on your finances, we have good news: In 2023, the stars say you can expect an easier flow when it comes to money. As we enter the year, the volatility the markets experienced in 2022 should begin to wane, fully dissolving by late February as the Lunar North Node of Destiny moves away from erratic Uranus, which is currently in Taurus, the zodiac sign that rules money. From March on, the financial world will show more predictable outcomes.
boldsky.com
Daily Horoscope, 06 January 2023: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
Your Weekly Horoscopes: January 1 to 7, 2023
Happy New Year! The first weekly horoscopes of 2023 start off with some intense sweet notes and romance. Here’s what’s in store.
Leo—Your January Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Ready For a More Serious Relationship
Attention, brave lions! Prepare for your mind to expand and for your life story to take some unexpected turns. Your Leo horoscope for January 2023 wants you to leap into this new year fearlessly, ready for whatever may come! Right off the bat, you may embark on an exciting trip since Jupiter sails through your 9th house of travel. With Venus sending you her love on January 3 you may see some good fortune coming your way, potentially fattening up your bank account. No matter what, you are sure to dazzle your social circle with your charisma and magnetism! Meanwhile, Saturn has...
Capricorn—Your 2023 Horoscope Wants You to Throw Caution to the Wind & Pursue Your Passion
Don’t be alarmed, but your Capricorn 2023 horoscope is starting off on an energetically-charged note. Venus is forming an exact conjunction with Pluto in Capricorn on New Year’s Day, which could lead to some intense emotions and dramatic new beginnings. Tap into your power! By the time Mercury retrograde in Capricorn finally comes to an end on February 3, you’ll be in a much stronger position to make decisions on behalf of yourself. Give yourself time to listen to your needs and hear your inner voice. You can expect mind-blowing spiritual shifts to begin unfolding during March, especially if you’re a...
Refinery29
January’s Full Wolf Moon Could Reveal Our Deepest Secrets
A full moon occurs when the sun and moon oppose each other in the sky and the glow of the sun bounces off the moon onto earth. They typically represent emotional release, reflection and pause, as well as time to heal. Secrets are revealed, our intuition is heightened, and clarity comes into play when the moon’s illumination exposes all things hidden.
Capricorn Compatibility in Love, Friendship and Work
If your birthday falls between Dec. 21/22 and Jan. 19/20, you're likely a Capricorn sun. In astrology, this means you're born under the sign of the determined sea goat — and you might be curious about Capricorn compatibility when it comes to romance, friendships and the workplace. How's your Taurus compatibility? Does a Scorpio-Capricorn coupling typically lead to "happily ever after"? Should a Capricorn woman stay away from Aquarius, the water bearer?
In Style
Your 2023 Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
The year ahead is a numerological 7, which is represented by The Chariot tarot card. What that means? 2023 is a time to make moves and attain greatness. The caveat: You may be impatient, wanting to achieve your goals super fast... but it could take a while. The lesson is to not give up on your dreams and to manifest what’s in your heart.
MindBodyGreen
2023 Numerology Forecast: What To Expect In A 7 Universal Year
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. The past few years have been very challenging, to say the least. Yet despite the ups and downs of each year, I have always said, "Just wait until 2023." This is because we are now collectively about to embark upon one of the most spiritual years in numerology: the Universal Year 7. *Angel choir sings.*
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Week, Because the New Year Looks Promising
There are plenty of ways to harness the magic of the winter season. You can start by getting plenty of rest, and partaking in rituals of self-reflection before ringing in the new year. In the meantime, the sun’s journey through Capricorn can be encouraging and productive, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of December 26 to January 1. Where does this cardinal earth sign live in your birth chart? This is the area of life where you are being energized and grounded, so be sure to plant your seeds of intention for the year ahead! The moon...
Cancer—Your January Horoscope Says You’re Building Relationships Based on Trust This Month
It’s the first month of the New Year and you’re ready to make an impression! According to your Cancer horoscope for January 2023, you won’t be hiding away in your shell during this year’s Capricorn season. Instead, you’ll be standing tall, right in the center-stage. Expansive Jupiter is shining bright in your 10th house of public reputation and telling you to go for more! It’s time for that promotion you deserve. Take concrete steps to improve your work situation or chase your dream vocation! This won’t be the pinnacle of your work achievement (Saturn will be bringing that around at a...
Comments / 0