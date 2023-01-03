ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers County, AL

WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms likely this afternoon

By Cody Nickel
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Mild start to Tuesday as we are gearing up for an active afternoon and evening and possible overnight with strong to severe storms as a low pressure system moves through.

The entire News 3 viewing area is under a SLIGHT risk (level 2 out of 5) while portions of Chambers, Lee, Russell, Barbour, Bullock and Macon [AL] are under an ENHANCED risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe storms.

TIMELINE:

  • 1st round:  Tuesday 2 PM – 8 PM (prefrontal storms… likely the strongest)
  • 2nd round: Tuesday 8 PM – Wednesday 3 AM (flooding threat)
  • 3rd round: Wednesday 3 AM – 11 AM (cold front)
Model guidance continues to some discrete supercellular activity in southwest Alabama by midday which will likely be in east Alabama by 2 p.m. eastern, 1 p.m. central. These discrete cells pose the greatest threat at producing tornadoes, some at which could be strong. These cells eventually get swallowed up by the main squall line, but the threat of tornadoes does not go away. We can have tornadoes embedded within the squall line spin-up.

Heavy rainfall is also likely as we will see several ‘rounds’ of showers and storms which will likely lead to flooding and flash flooding potential across the region. A Flood Watch is posted for every county in the News 3 viewing area except Sumter Co. [GA]. Weather Prediction Center rainfall guidance is projecting anywhere between 2-4” of rainfall; however, our in-house model is showing anywhere upwards of 7-8” through midday Wednesday.

This system does not fully clear the News 3 viewing area until the physical cold front moves through mid to late morning on Wednesday. After that we see quiet conditions return to the valley along with more seasonal temperatures.

