WTOK-TV
Young announces he’s running for statewide office
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
Jackson Free Press
Kemper County Knew It: Plant Won't be Ready On Time
Residents of Kemper County suspected, and now Mississippi Power is confirming, that the utility's 582-megawatt power plant will not be complete by May 2014. As a result, the unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. will have to repay $133 million in federal tax credits it received with the condition of meeting the May deadline.
Commercial Dispatch
Baggett ousted as Oktibbeha road manager
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — The county has new leadership in the road department as supervisors started 2023 ushering out the old guard. After an executive session at Tuesday’s board meeting, supervisors appointed Keith Thompson as interim road manager and Mark Vaughn as interim assistant road manager. This came after an open session vote to dismiss road manager Hal Baggett, who had led the department since July 2017.
breezynews.com
COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally
This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
breezynews.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests
HOWARD GENTRY, 64, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, KPD. Bond $1,800. KORY M GIBSON, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0. LACI K GOVE-HOVAS, 33, Contraband in Prison, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A. CODI HANCOCK,...
Man arrested for statutory rape in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Carroll County deputies arrested a man on a statutory rape charge on Wednesday, January 4. Deputies were dispatched to a home in the McCarley area around 5:30 a.m. They said Marqabious Markees Hughes, 19, of Greenwood, was arrested and taken to the Carroll Montgomery Regional Correctional Facility. Hughes was booked […]
breezynews.com
Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County
An elderly Vicksburg man who got lost in Attala County Tuesday night was found with help from a local pilot. Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend said the search began Wednesday afternoon after a man called 911 and said he was lost. Deputies with the Attala County Sheriffs office...
breezynews.com
Burglary, DUIs, and Multiple Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake
FREDY R LOPEZ, 25, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Motor Vehicle Lighting Requirements Violation, Hold for ICE, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, N/A. AJ LUCKETT, 54, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. JALANTA MHOON,...
Man charged with capital murder after shooting in Yazoo County
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a capital murder charge after a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Yazoo County on Monday, January 2. The Yazoo Herald reported Austin Holeman was pronounced dead early Monday morning in the Scotland community. His family called 911 when they discovered his body. Holeman had […]
Louisiana man dies after reportedly hitting log from overturned 18-wheeler on rural Mississippi highway
A Louisiana man died in a three-vehicle wreck after he hit a log from an overturned 18-wheeler that was also involved in the wreck. According to WCBI in Columbus, two others were injured in a Thursday wreck on Highway 413 near French Camp in Choctaw County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol...
WTOK-TV
Traffic alert for Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There will be a temporary closure on Highway 16 in Kemper County next week. The Mississippi Department of Transportation will close the road in both directions between Railroad Street and Highway 45 for railroad crossing maintenance. The closure will be from 7 a.m. to 5...
breezynews.com
Shooting in Kosciusko Thursday, Kosciusko Police Asking for Information
At approximately 8:10 pm on Thursday, January 5th, 2022 Kosciusko Police were dispatched to West Adams Street for reports of shots fired into a residence. When officers arrived, it was discovered that two homes were shot into. Numerous bullet holes were found in the residences. Kosciusko Police are currently investigating...
kicks96news.com
Stalking, DUIs, and Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests
KEVIN BAILEY, 48, of Philadelphia, Stalking X 2, NCJC. Bond $600 X 2. TAMARA BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $600, $0. IRA LEE BEN, 40, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANKO BOYD, 35, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCJC. Bond $0.
WAPT
MBI assisting in Yazoo County homicide investigation
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. — A 22-year-old man was found shot to death in his Yazoo County home. According to a report from Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, family members found Austin Holeman at his home before 10 a.m. Monday. Holeman was declared dead after an ambulance arrived at his home in the Scotland community.
breezynews.com
Multiple Crashes Tuesday in Attala
4:50 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Yorkshire Apartments regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there. 5:49 p.m. – Kosciusko Police, Kosciusko Fire Dept, and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 12 E near Thomas Cr. No major injuries were reported. 7:49 p.m. –...
wtva.com
One dead in crash near French Camp
FRENCH CAMP, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is dead following a fatal crash Thursday in Choctaw County. Choctaw County deputy Dillion Cates said the wreck happened around noon on Highway 413 near Miller Road. He said a log truck lost its load while going around a curve. A van tried...
Memphis man killed in wreck on I-55 in MS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 75-year-old Memphis man was killed in a crash Monday on Interstate 55 in Yalobusha County, Mississippi. The Mississippi Highway Patrol identified the victim as Dennis L. Mudbone. Six others were involved in the four-vehicle wreck. State police said Mudbone was driving a Jeep Laredo northbound on I-55 just after noon, when […]
Neshoba Democrat
Deputies bust woman with meth, pills
A Philadelphia woman was arrested and charged with felony drug possession following a traffic stop near House last week, the authorities said. The woman, Lynda Lenette Jones, 49, 11321 Road 520, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Jones was out on a...
