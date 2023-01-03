ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date

The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
BBC

Mikaela Shiffrin equals Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup wins record

Mikaela Shiffrin equalled the women's record for World Cup skiing victories with the 82nd win of her career. The American, 27, moved alongside compatriot Lindsey Vonn's mark with victory in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. She finished 0.77 seconds ahead of the field in Sunday's giant slalom to claim an eighth win...
BBC

Australian Open: Venus Williams withdraws because of injury

Venus Williams has withdrawn from this month's Australian Open after sustaining an injury at a warm-up tournament. The 42-year-old had been awarded a wildcard for the Grand Slam, which begins on 16 January in Melbourne. Williams was injured during the ASB Classic in Auckland. There are doubts over world number...

