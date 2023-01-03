Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date
The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
BBC
Mikaela Shiffrin equals Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup wins record
Mikaela Shiffrin equalled the women's record for World Cup skiing victories with the 82nd win of her career. The American, 27, moved alongside compatriot Lindsey Vonn's mark with victory in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. She finished 0.77 seconds ahead of the field in Sunday's giant slalom to claim an eighth win...
BBC
Australian Open: Venus Williams withdraws because of injury
Venus Williams has withdrawn from this month's Australian Open after sustaining an injury at a warm-up tournament. The 42-year-old had been awarded a wildcard for the Grand Slam, which begins on 16 January in Melbourne. Williams was injured during the ASB Classic in Auckland. There are doubts over world number...
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Felix, Martinez, Zidane, Pickford, Ings, Trossard, Caicedo
Atletico Madrid are demanding a £9.5m loan fee and a commitment to buy for £70m from Manchester United as negotiations continue for Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23. (Sunday Mirror) Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez, who was head coach of Belgium for six years before leaving after the 2022...
