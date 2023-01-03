Read full article on original website
Related
Fishkill inmate death ruled suicide by state police
Family say 37-year-old Joseph Clarke was looking forward to getting out of prison and going home to his four children in the city of Newburgh in a few months when he died at Fishkill Correctional Facility last April.
yonkerstimes.com
NYS DMV Make Arrests of Illegally Registered Limo Owners
Vehicles Operated Out of Queens, Dutchess and Westchester Areas. New Yorkers Encouraged to Verify Company and Driver Information and Follow Safety Tips Before Chartering Altered Vehicles . The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced that Luis Collaguzo of Poughkeepsie and Dharmani Kunal of Kew Gardens, Queens have been...
News 12
Ramapo K-9 officer recognized for finding massive drug stash, money, and a weapon
Congratulations are being sent to Ramapo Police Officer Raymond Burr and his K-9 Remi. The pair was featured in the Fall/Winter 2022 Canine Courier, the official magazine of the United States Police Canine Association. The magazine highlights an incident in September where Remi and Officer Burr were requested to assist...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange DA to ratchet up illegal gun prosecutions
GOSHEN – Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler Thursday said his office is going to redouble its efforts in the new year to prosecute illegal handgun and weapons possession. His new gun prosecution initiative includes all available technology including fingerprints and DNA analysis, among other efforts. “Obtaining video surveillance,...
stnonline.com
Round Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York
On Christmas Day, a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus n Kiryas Joel, New York, reported Mid-Hudson News. The school bus involved in the incident is operated by Emes Transportation of Spring Valley and was transporting children on behalf of the Sheri Torah School, a non-public Jewish school that was operating on Sunday, Dec. 25.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston woman convicted on 14 counts of drug trafficking
KINGSTON – A 45-year-old Kingston woman was convicted in Ulster County Court on Friday of selling fentanyl, heroin and cocaine on several occasions in the greater City of Kingston area. The investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Kingston City Police that led to the arrest of Tiffany...
‘Bleeding blue’: Cops flee NYPD in biggest exodus since 9/11
The NYPD saw 3,701 cops retire or resign in 2022, the most since the post-9/11 exodus in 2002, when 3,846 cops said goodbye to the job, according to data obtained by The Post. Pension fund numbers reveal the 2022 exits are 32% more than the 2,811 who left in 2021. The mass migration took place as the NYPD hired 1,982 officers in 2022, leaving the department down some 1,700 cops, the data suggests. Bail reform, resentment for the city’s vaccination mandate, the defund-the-police movement, cops feeling disrespected, and the lure of higher pay and lower stress proved to be the final push...
16-Year-Old Stabbed At School By 2 Older Teens In Yonkers
A 16-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was assaulted by two older teens and stabbed at a school in Westchester County, police said. On Friday, Jan. 6, around 8:40 a.m., police responded to Yonkers Middle High School at 150 Rockland Ave. to a reported stabbing incident between students, according to Yonkers Police.
PD: Missing New York Woman Found With Stolen Car In HV, 2 Charged
A woman reported missing from the Hudson Valley was found in a car that was allegedly stolen from the area. A man was arrested with her. On Wednesday, the Town of Woodbury Police Department solved two cases, a missing Hudson Valley woman and a stolen car. Missing New York Woman...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh City Police seek assistance in ID’ing shooting suspects
NEWBURGH – Detectives in the Newburgh Police Department are working to solve a series of shootings and shots fired incidents in the North Miller and South Street areas of the city and they are seeking the public’s help. Police have released the surveillance camera photo of four people...
Mid-Hudson News Network
City to work with lawyers to aid tenants during evictions
POUGHKEEPSIE – With the COVID-driven eviction moratorium lifted, many city residents are facing eviction due to an increase in rents. The city council is working with Mayor Marc Nelson to provide assistance to tenants facing eviction. The council has established a “Housing Solutions” committee and Nelson, along with the council, is in negotiations with the Dutchess County Bar Association (DCBA) to pay for attorneys to provide legal advice to tenants facing eviction.
Seventh Rikers officer charged with smuggling drugs into jails
Signage at the entrance to Rikers Island. It is the latest federal arrest into officer drug dealing at city jails. [ more › ]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Major drug bust in Sullivan County
MONTICELLO – Members of law enforcement in Sullivan County have conducted their first major drug bust of the new year. Acting District Attorney Brian Conaty briefed the county legislature’s oversight committee about the action during its Thursday session. “January 4th in the early morning hours, members of the...
Pleasant Valley man allegedly rapes child twice
A Pleasant Valley man is doing time in Dutchess County Jail after police say he raped an unnamed victim, twice, before they turned 18.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Homeless population seeks shelter in Poughkeepsie as temperatures drop
POUGHKEEPSIE – Friday’s weather brought cooler temperatures, wind, and rain to the Poughkeepsie area. Temperatures dropped below freezing during the overnight hours, forcing many of the city’s homeless population to seek shelter from the elements in a number of locations. The bus stop shelters were one option...
Police identify victim in Ulster County homicide
Police have identified the victim in the Plattekill homicide investigation. Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill was found dead outside of his house on Monday.
Boyfriend chopped with hatchet, shot and killed by ex-husband, suspect in custody
Police have a suspect in custody after a man was chopped with a hatchet then fatally shot in Brooklyn on Thursday, authorities said.
News 12
Alleged drunk driver not charged in death of paramedic
The Orange County District Attorney's Office tells News 12 that the White Plains man accused of killing Lisa Sillins has not been charged with any crimes, but that the investigation is continuing. City of Newburgh authorities told News 12 in December that Pablo Colector was charged with DWI and vehicular...
Goshen, NY Police Officer Goes Viral for Astonishing Reason
It's a very touching story that deserves to be highlighted. I was on Facebook the other day and noticed a pretty incredible video that was posted and going viral. A local police officer from the Hudson Valley recently went above and beyond the call of duty to help make a young resident's day.
Police investigating Ulster County homicide
Police are investigating a homicide after responding to reports of a dead body outside a residence in Plattekill. Police have not released the name of the 41-year-old male victim.
Comments / 0