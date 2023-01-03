ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 22

donna
5d ago

Everyone wanted pay increases and now that they got them, how dare anyone else expect a pay raise. Of course everything else goes up. See Biden made you feel like he did something for you to get your vote and now you are no better off, but you gave the federal government an increase in taxes because of those raises. It’s called income taxes. Don’t you feel like a bunch of suckers?

Reply
2
Related
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Pennsylvania Almanac

The end of an era: Whatever happened to the phone book?

Alas, the poor phone book. Once, it was the cornerstone of American connection, an indispensable resource people relied on to find pizza shops, plumbers, and the number of the cute girl in math class. But now, when a new phone book lands on a homeowner’s doorstep, the tome most often...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania treasurer wants to return more than $4 billion of unclaimed property

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- The Pennsylvania Treasury holds more than $4 billion worth of unclaimed property and some of it could be yours. Pennsylvania has joined a national effort to reunite people with their belongings.About one in 10 residents have unclaimed money or valuables, an average of $1,500."That money stays in perpetuity for whoever the owner of the property was," Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. "So for example, if they make a claim five years from now, that money will still be there for them."The treasury distributed $211 million in unclaimed property last year but brought in an additional $317 million in valuables during that time.The state treasury has upgraded its system on its website, making it easier to submit claims.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania raising prices at all state liquor stores

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — As prices have been going up for everything from gasoline to eggs, another price hike is about to hit your wallets in Pennsylvania at all “Fine Wine and Good Spirits” stores The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) will be raising prices on various items across the state stores beginning January 15. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

$213 million claimed from Pennsylvania Lottery games in December

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Lottery ended 2022 with more than $200 million claimed from scratch-off games in the month of December. The Lottery announced that scratch-off winners claimed a total of $213,100,297 in prizes including a top prize worth $500,000. The top prize was sold at a Giant Eagle in Glenshaw and was […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DC News Now

Sears about to close final Maryland store

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Sears was a big part of many people’s retail shopping experience, but the legendary department store is about to close its last location in Maryland. The Sears at the Francis Scott Key Mall in Frederick opened in 1978, but its last week in business is here. “I grew up […]
FREDERICK, MD
WBRE

Drivers react to Pennsylvania turnpike toll increase

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— If you drive on the Pennsylvania turnpike get ready to pay even more. This weekend tolls will increase once again, for the 15th straight year the Pennsylvania turnpike commission approved a five percent toll increase beginning Sunday. That increase will boost the average toll for a passenger vehicle by about ten cents. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania city ranks top 5 for jobs, study shows

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — With 2022 behind us, many have made a new year’s resolution to find a new job and one Pennsylvania city ranks in the top five to do that in America. A new study from Wallethub shows the best places for jobs and Pennsylvania has two of the top 182. Pittsburgh comes […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee

One of the better developments for a healthy environment in recent years has been the increasing popularity of all-electric and hybrid vehicles. But they’ve proven a headache for states’ bottom lines, as these high-mileage and fuel-efficient vehicles have taken a bite out of the gas tax revenue that states, including Pennsylvania, rely on to pay […] The post Pa. House bill would hit electric, plug-in hybrid drivers with mileage fees | Thursday Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Deadline for Pennsylvanians to review FCC broadband access is fast approaching

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Jan. 13 deadline to challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) broadband access map is just around the corner, and Pennsylvanians are urged to review the map before they miss their chance. This map will help ensure high-speed internet access across the commonwealth, according to Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy