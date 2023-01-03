Man visits boy’s grave after not-guilty verdict in his killing: ‘There were times I wanted to give up’

Read full article on original website
Related
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Harrisburg man in bar parking lot
Sheldon Reece, 28, was convicted of third-degree murder, carrying a concealed gun without a license, and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. He originally had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sean E. “Shizz” Jackson, 34, but the charge was changed as part of a plea deal.
Harrisburg police charge man with attempted rape, murder of woman in Sunken Gardens
Harrisburg police on Friday charged a 34-year-old man with attempted rape and murder of the woman found dead in the Sunken Gardens park. Brandon Lamar Martinez, who was arrested Dec. 30 in Blair County for unrelated warrants from Dauphin and Franklin counties, was booked into the Dauphin County jail Friday.
New Year’s Eve homicide suspect turns herself in, police say
A suspect in a New Year’s Eve homicide in York City has turned herself in. Alajah Holmes, 19, of York, turned herself into York City Police on Friday accompanied by her attorney, according to Channel 21. Police have been searching for Holmes ever since 18-year-old Paige Amiya was shot...
Central Pa. man gets six year sentence for recruiting fellow inmate for a “hit” on wife
CARLISLE - A Cumberland County man will spend at least the next six years in jail for an April 2021 Cumberland County Prison conversation in which police allege and jurors found that he tried to hire a fellow inmate to kill his estranged wife. Curtis Malone was sentenced Thursday to...
Police in Cumberland County warn of dangerous dogs linked to 2 attacks
Newville Borough police are telling the public to be on the lookout for a pair of dogs that police believe have been involved in at least two recent attacks. Although the animals are to be quarantined by their owners pursuant to charges under Pennsylvania’s dog law, according to Newville police, officers are asking the public to contact them if the dogs are spotted loose.
Coroner looking for family of central Pa. woman who recently died
The York County coroner is asking for the public’s help finding the family of a woman who recently died. Ernestine Miller was recently found dead in her York City home, Coroner Pamela Gay said Friday. She was in her 60s, and died of natural causes. Anyone with information is...
Dauphin County borough suspends fire department after chief charged with theft
The Paxtang Borough Council has suspended the Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 from responding to fires after the volunteer agency refused to sideline its fire chief who was accused of stealing thousands of dollars on an unrelated HVAC job. The move prevents all Paxtang Fire Company trucks and firefighters from...
‘Gone but not forgotten’: Vigil held for homeless Harrisburg woman killed on bike
Friends and family were among those who braved the chilly January weather to remember a spot of warmth and joy. They gathered to remember 29-year-old Chantel Worley near the intersection where she died, hosting a vigil to celebrate her for the joyful things in her life. Worley was killed Dec....
Harrisburg School District warns of possible child luring incident
Harrisburg School District is alerting parents to a possible child luring incident that occurred while a 9-year-old student was walking home. According to an email sent out from Superintendent Eric Turman, a 9-year-old child was walking home with two relatives from Cougar Academy after the school had been evacuated due to a gas leak.
Dispatched: State police communications operator in Perry County retires
Millerstown resident Sheila Anderson, a police communications operator at Pennsylvania State Police Troop H Newport, has seen 318 troopers and coworkers come and go over her 35 years of public service. On Jan. 6, Anderson retired. She was hired in 1988 by then station commander Lt. Stanley Krammes, who had...
Cumberland County police chief resigns
Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
Dauphin County fire chief pocketed $36k from unfinished HVAC job: police
A volunteer firefighter chief who owns an HVAC business stole more than $36,000 from a Harrisburg business when he accepted $72,000 for a job but didn’t complete it, according to Dauphin County investigators. Matt Lemmon, 26, of Harrisburg, is charged with theft by unlawfully taking movable property for stealing...
Coroner called to scene of fatal crash
The York County Coroner’s office has been called to the scene of a fatal car crash in Springettsbury Township, according to WGAL. The fatal crash occurred at around 8:15 p.m. Saturday night in the eastbound lane of Route 30 and North Hills Road, WGAL said. The York County Coroner’s...
Woman, 55 killed after hitting tractor-trailer at red light in central Pa.
Saturday evening’s automobile crash in Springettsbury Township claimed the life of a 55-year-old woman, the York County Coroner’s office said Sunday. The woman, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene of the crash which occurred at approximately 8:15 p.m., according to the coroner. The...
The number of killings in Harrisburg last year was the highest in at least 36 years
The city of Harrisburg logged 23 homicides last year, the highest number of annual killings in at least 36 years. The total represented a 64-percent increase from 2021, but just barely more than the 22 killings recorded in 2020, when cities across the country saw violence spike during the first year of the pandemic.
High school students compete in the rodeo at the 2023 Farm Show
High school students from Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and New York compete in the second day of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association annual Farm Show rodeo in the large arena in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 7, 2023. Events include Steer Wrestling, Chute Dogging, Team Roping, Barrels and Calf roping.
High school rodeo at the 2023 Farm Show continues Saturday
Two days of rodeo by members of the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association began Friday night at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 6, 2023. Students from all over Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and even New Jersey compete in steer wrestling, barrel racing, calf roping and other rodeo events in the Large Arena.
Capitol Beltway lane restriction slows traffic
A multiple vehicle crash on the capitol beltway has slowed traffic in Dauphin County. Several vehicles were involved in a crash on I-83 northbound just over the Susquehanna River that has restricted the northbound lane at the 19th Street exit, according to 511pa. Traffic in that area is stop-and-go, 511pa...
Pa. Farm Show 2023 winning apple pie is the ultimate with pecans and caramel drizzle
An apple pie made with boiled apple cider and decorated with a pecan crumb topping caught the attention of judges at the Pa. Farm Show. An Ultimate Apple Pie won Lorrie Rauch of Lehigh County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Jan. 7. Her recipe calls for Cortland apples and a homemade caramel drizzle.
Chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and marshmallow wins first prize at Pa. Farm Show
A repeat winner in the Pennsylvania Farm Show baking circuit has done it again. Sharon Karlheim of Cambria County won the blue ribbon Jan. 7 in the annual Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest. Her layered Chocolate Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Cake calls for several types of frosting, ganache and mousse. Judges...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0