ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

MISSING: Hartford police search for 11-year-old boy

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNLxZ_0k1gtlKf00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police have issued a silver alert for a missing 11-year-old boy, Gabriel Koivogui.

Officers described Koivogui as a black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 4’9″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red pants.

Hartford police are asking for the public’s help in finding the missing boy. If located, officials ask you to contact the Hartford Police Department at (860) 757-4000.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 23

Billii Smith
5d ago

if there's ANYTHINGGG I CAN DO TO HELP... I WILL🤲🏽ALLAH, PLEASE SEND THIS YOUNG CHILD HOME TO HIS FAMILY & LOVED 1s... BISMILLAH 🤲🏽SUBHAN ALLAH 🤲🏽🤲🏽❤️🤲🏽❤️

Reply(1)
3
Quan Calhoun
5d ago

A black man ??? An 11 year old ? Hope he’s found safe but narrative matters

Reply(1)
14
Melissa Garcia
5d ago

I think word man should be male. it is giving a description of the boy. clearly the story calls the missing child a boy. however it probably prompted the wrong word when the story was being written. you start typing ma and the phone finishes the word. but for those getting upset about the word man being used, relax because the writer used the word boy twice.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

72-Year-Old Man With Dementia Missing From East Hartford Found in Newington

A 72-year-old man with dementia who was missing from East Hartford has been found in Newington. Police said Robert Abrom was reported missing by his family on Saturday. His family said he left his home to go for a walk around 1 p.m. Later that evening, officers said they were notified by the family that he had not returned home.
NEWINGTON, CT
FOX 61

East Hartford police issue Silver Alert for 72-year-old man with dementia

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have issued an alert for a man with dementia who has not returned home since he went for a walk Saturday. Robert Abrom, 72, was reported missing by family members. Abrom suffers from dementia and the family said he left his home to go for a walk on Saturday, around 1P.M. Later that evening, the East Hartford Police Department was notified by the family that Robert had not returned home.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Norwich police investigating apartment fire

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich authorities are investigating an apartment fire that damaged a building earlier this week. Crews were called at about 8 p.m. Wednesday to 112 Norwich Avenue for the fire, according to police. Six other fire departments were called in to help due to the fire’s size and how quickly it spread. […]
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Police investigate shooting on I-91 in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for witnesses after a driver was shot on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say several 911 calls reporting a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor came in around 2:00 a.m. State police say the victim was driving from Flaming Llama Night Club...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

One wounded in I-91 East Windsor shooting

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was wounded during a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor Saturday morning, police said. State police responded to the area of exit 44 in East Windsor on I-91 northbound for a call of shots fired. Police said the victim, who was driving a Honda Accord, was coming from […]
EAST WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

West Haven man dies in New Haven Inn shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A West Haven man in his forties was fatally shot at the New Haven Inn Friday night, according to police. Police responded to the New Haven Inn at 100 Pond Lily Ave. just before 8 p.m. and found the victim, who was suffering from sever injuries. The man, identified as […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

1 seriously hurt in West Hartford head-on collision

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously injured after a head-on collision on Garfield Road & Boulevard in West Hartford Friday night, according to police. West Hartford police said at least one person suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the roadway is closed from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Second Person Dies After 4 Found Shot In Car In Hamden

A second person has died after Connecticut State Police found four people shot in a vehicle. The incident took place in New Haven County around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on Route 15 in Hamden. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a report of several people in...
HAMDEN, CT
darientimes.com

Thief filmed stealing package from East Haven home, police say

EAST HAVEN — Police are asking for help identifying a person who was caught on camera allegedly stealing a package delivered to a local home. In a 26-second video of the incident shared on Facebook Friday afternoon, the thief is depicted as a passenger in a white Toyota Corolla, police said. The car pulls into the driveway of a tan house with blue shutters and solar panels on the roof.
EAST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

One dead in I-95 North crash in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — One person has died in a car accident on I-95 North in Westbrook near Exit 65, according to state police. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to state police. Ross Fielding, a 35-year-old Rhode Island resident, was driving on I-95 when his vehicle went off the road, […]
WESTBROOK, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man arrested for beating death in Bridgeport

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Members of the U.S. Marshalls Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force arrested a Waterbury man on Thursday on charges related to the homicide of a Bridgeport man in 2019. According to the authorities, 44-year-old Luis Hernandez was apprehended at his Waterbury home and was served an arrest warrant for the homicide of […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Pedestrian struck by car in West Hartford on South Main Street

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A pedestrian was struck by a car on Friday night, according to the West Hartford Police Department. Police said a pedestrian was pushing an empty shopping cart on South Main Street near Meadow Brook Road when they were hit by an oncoming car. West Hartford advocacy group calls on town to […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Police: Investigation underway near High St. in Milford following pursuit

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple Connecticut police agencies are assisting with an investigation related to a pursuit that ended near High Street in Milford, according to the authorities. The Bridgeport Police Department is leading the investigation and is receiving assistance from Milford police and Connecticut State Police. Police are asking the public to avoid the […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

MISSING: Hartford 7-year-old gone since Christmas Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are calling on the public to help them locate a missing 7-year-old boy, Taylor Funnye. Police listed Funnye as an “endangered runaway” who has been missing from Hartford since Christmas Day. He is described as being a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4’8″ tall […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Police release body cam footage of Edgar Ismalej-Gomez's arrest

Body camera footage shows East Haven police officers chase and apprehend a suspect on I-95 in Milford. Norm Pattis can not practice law for six months. Meteorologist Scot Haney said once Friday's disturbance moves out, the state is in for a pretty good stretch of weather. Here's his mid-morning forecast.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

30-year-old man shot on Chapel Street in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting incident on Chapel Street that took place late Wednesday night. Around 9:30 p.m., officers received a call reporting that a person was shot on Chapel Street between Beers Street and Orchard Street. When police got to the scene, officers said they found a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

WTNH

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy