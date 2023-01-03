MISSING: Hartford police search for 11-year-old boy
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police have issued a silver alert for a missing 11-year-old boy, Gabriel Koivogui.
Officers described Koivogui as a black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 4’9″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red pants.
Hartford police are asking for the public's help in finding the missing boy. If located, officials ask you to contact the Hartford Police Department at (860) 757-4000.
