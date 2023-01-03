Read full article on original website
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Start date, schedule, players, draw date
The world's top tennis players gather in Melbourne later this month for the Australian Open. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending men's champion and will be chasing a record-extending 23rd men's Grand Slam singles title, but Australian Ashleigh Barty will not be defending her women's singles champion following her shock retirement from the sport last year.
Salt Bae shows off table permanently reserved for late Maradona at his Dubai restaurant in latest bizarre stunt
SALT Bae shows off a table "permanently reserved" as a shrine to the late Diego Maradona in his latest desperate publicity stunt. Cringey video resurfaced after the fame hungry chef was slammed for pestering Lionel Messi in embarrassing scenes following Argentina's World Cup win. The Turkish cook and Instagram star...
Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'
After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches
Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.” The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing the members of the American roster for a qualifying matchup at Uzbekistan on Feb. 3-4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek. Ram was notably left off the squad by Fish for the Davis Cup Finals in November. That was shortly after the 38-year-old Ram reached the No. 1 ranking in men’s doubles for the first time on the heels of winning a second consecutive U.S. Open doubles championship for his third Grand Slam trophy overall. Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, and Davis Cup coach Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece in November by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for promoting a gambling operator via social media.
Tennis-Swiatek in tears after defeat to Pegula as U.S. lead in United Cup semis
SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek broke down in tears after a 6-2 6-2 defeat to Jessica Pegula, who gave the United States the perfect start to their United Cup semi-final against Poland in the opening singles rubber on Friday before Frances Tiafoe doubled their advantage.
Tears for ‘helpless’ Iga Swiatek after United Cup defeat in Sydney
World number one Iga Swiatek was in tears on the court after losing to Jessica Pegula at the United Cup in Sydney.Representing Poland at the inaugural mixed team competition, Swiatek had won her three previous singles matches but was well beaten 6-2 6-2 by third-ranked Pegula in the semi-final against the USA.Asked in a press conference for the reason behind her show of emotion, Swiatek said: “Because I just knew that I felt kind of helpless today, because physically and mentally I wasn’t able to kind of show up even, and problem-solve.“So it’s always hard when you lose, especially when...
Italian soccer star Gianluca Vialli dies from cancer at age 58
Italian soccer star Gianluca Vialli, who during his career earned 59 caps for Italy, has died. Vialli was 58 and died from pancreatic cancer, the Italian soccer federation confirmed Friday. According to a story from Reuters, Vialli was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 but was told a year later that...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to shocking FA Cup upset
A massive upset just occurred in the 2023 FA Cup. Wrexham has just defeated 2-seeded Coventry City. The 4-3 victory on Saturday assured the club that they would go on through to the fourth round of the FA Cup. It’s a huge upset, as Coventry City plays in the EFL Championship, the second-highest football league in England. Meanwhile, Wrexham plays in the National League, the fifth-highest football league in England. So a three-league difference between the two clubs, which is absolutely gigantic.
Venus Williams forced to withdraw from Australian Open
There will be no 22nd Australian Open for Venus Williams - this year at least.
The gap between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has never been clearer
Before leaving Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was so intent on staying at the top level that he had actually taken it upon himself to directly speak to figures he knew at elite clubs. Few were interested. There was no offer that would have been acceptable to the Portuguese. He still had strong ideas about his own worth.Ronaldo’s plan was clearly to go to the World Cup and remind everyone what that worth is, before watching the offers flood back.Instead, reality intervened. That didn’t just apply to a tournament that saw a limited Ronaldo unable to perform to anything like...
BBC
Mikaela Shiffrin equals Lindsey Vonn's women's World Cup wins record
Mikaela Shiffrin equalled the women's record for World Cup skiing victories with the 82nd win of her career. The American, 27, moved alongside compatriot Lindsey Vonn's mark with victory in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia. She finished 0.77 seconds ahead of the field in Sunday's giant slalom to claim an eighth win...
NME
‘FIFA 23’ downgrades Cristiano Ronaldo following Saudi Arabia move
Cristiano Ronaldo has had his stats downgraded in FIFA 23 following a disastrous few months on the pitch. As well as an explosive interview with Piers Morgan that saw him leave Manchester United “under mutual agreement” in November, Ronaldo had a shocker at the recent 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar. His team Portugal was defeated in the Quarterfinals of the competition by Morocco.
MATCHDAY: Arsenal looks to set up Man City meeting in FA Cup
Premier League leader Arsenal begins its FA Cup campaign at third-tier Oxford United in the final match of the third round
Zinedine Zidane Rejects USMNT Job Offer
Zidane has been out of work since ending his second spell as Real boss in 2021.
Cristiano Ronaldo experiences surreal start in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The palm trees lining the desert roads leading out of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were wet with rain drops when Cristiano Ronaldo arrived this week in Saudi Arabia’s capital city. The surprising weather greeted the soccer great’s shocking move to the...
