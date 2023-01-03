Duke Energy to release report on holiday blackouts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke Energy will be giving an update Tuesday after so many people were in the dark on Christmas eve because of rolling blackouts.

Duke Energy will be submitting a report to the North Carolina Utility Commission on what happened during the blackouts and what could be done in the future.

The North Carolina Utility Commission and Governor Roy Cooper requested the report.

The order from the utility commission also directed Duke Energy to conduct two more competitive alternative methods for solar generation by 2024, and that would come online by 2028.

And the holiday outages took out power to many customers, but officials said that it was done with precision as a group of workers watched grid performance while others repaired lines.

The report will be released later this morning during a session scheduled to 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.