ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Detectives Investigate Circumstances Surrounding Man Shot in Car

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 5 days ago

Seattle, WA: Detectives are investigating a shooting after a man was struck by gunfire and injured while in his car in the Rainier Valley on Thursday night, Dec. 29.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JRbHS_0k1gtacg00
Steve Hickey / KNN

At 9:34 p.m., a 911 caller reported he had just been shot. He said he was driving himself to the hospital and refused to stop for help before he got there. As officers drove to meet him at Harborview Medical Center, other 911 callers reported they had just heard gunfire near 40th Avenue South and South Holly Street.

Additional units drove to that area and found a shooting scene at 42nd Avenue South and South Holly Street. Meanwhile, the victim arrived at HMC and walked into the emergency room after parking his car nearby.

The 33-year-old man immediately began receiving treatment and provided few details to officers.

When officers found the victim’s bullet-damaged vehicle parked outside, they spotted a firearm inside. Officers seized the car and will serve a search warrant to collect any possible evidence.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit responded to the scene and will lead the ongoing investigation.

Steve Hickey, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Man Stabbed Saturday Evening near Cedar Park

Seattle Police officers responded to a stabbing in the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northeast near the Cedar Park neighborhood. Just after 04:30 p.m. Saturday, officers arrived and spoke with a male victim who reported he was walking in the area when an unknown female suspect approached him. The female suspect screamed at the male and stabbed him several times in the upper right arm and chest area. The victim reported the altercation was unprovoked.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek police searching for 3 involved in home invasion

MILL CREEK, Wash., January 7, 2023—On Friday, Jan 6, at 9:55 p.m., the Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD) responded to a home invasion robbery in the 4100 block of 134th Pl. SE, Mill Creek. Several units from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), including a K9 unit, assisted Mill Creek Officers.
MILL CREEK, WA
Seattle, Washington

Barricaded Burglar Arrested in First Hill Neighborhood

Seattle Police responded to a man who was kicked out of his own apartment by an unknown male in the 800 block of Spring Street in the First Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived just after 07:30 p.m. Saturday, the male victim reported he went to retrieve a delivery and when he returned to his apartment an unknown male was inside.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

DUI Collision Involving Juvenile Driver Near North Admiral

Seattle Police responded to a two-vehicle collision where one of the drivers appeared to be trapped near the intersection of Southwest Hinds Street and Walnut Avenue Southwest Friday evening near the North Admiral neighborhood. At approximately 06:30 p.m., SPD officers arrived along with Seattle Fire Department personnel, who were on...
lynnwoodtimes.com

Police seize cache of fentanyl pills, meth, and firearms

EVERETT, Wash., January 7, 2022—Last week, the Everett Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Unit (VCRU) arrested 27-year-old Josiah Degenstein on outstanding warrants and seized a cache of fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition. He was wanted in April of 2022 on 9 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (UPF) out of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office as well as had a Department of Corrections warrant.
EVERETT, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man for Pointing Pellet Gun at Driver

Police arrested a man in Yesler Terrace early Friday morning after he pointed a realistic-looking pellet gun at a driver. Just before 5 a.m., the victim called police and said he’d been driving near 14th Avenue and East Yesler Way when the suspect walked up to his car, shined a flashlight and pointed a gun at him. The victim drove away and called 911.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

One dead after car crashes into a pole in Tacoma, investigation underway

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in South Tacoma on Saturday. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 2:00 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of S 56th St. and S Washington St. for reports of a crash. When firefighters and officers arrived,...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Officials, neighbors concerned after recent Tacoma fires

TACOMA, Wash. — There have been at least two fires in Tacoma this week associated with unhoused people, according to fire officials. When firefighters extinguished the most recent fire Thursday morning in the Tacoma Dome district, they discovered an adult body. The medical examiner's office is still working on a cause of death, but so far, Tacoma police say they did not find anything suspicious. Many of the fires in encampments start from people working to keep themselves warm or cook food.
TACOMA, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek DV stabbing leaves woman in life-threatening condition

MILL CREEK, Wash., January 5, 2022—Officers with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call Wednesday morning, later it was determined a stabbing, at approximately 9:30 a.m., in the 1700 block of Bothell Everett Highway in Mill Creek. By the time officers...
MILL CREEK, WA
q13fox.com

BODY CAM VIDEO: Pierce County deputy nearly gets hit by suspect escaping in stolen car

EDGEWOOD, Wash. - FOX 13 News obtained video of several law enforcement agencies tracking down a stolen car suspect who deputies say rammed into a police car. It started as a 911 call for a suspicious vehicle on Wednesday, around noon, in Edgewood. The Range Rover had plastic covering the windows and no plates. It had also been parked at the intersection of 20th Street and 88th Avenue East for several hours, deputies said.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

4 guns recovered after Seattle police tail men in stolen car from Central District to Tukwila

Seattle police arrested four men and recovered four guns after tailing the men in a stolen car from Seattle’s Central District to Tukwila on Tuesday night. According to police, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were patrolling near the Judkins Park neighborhood when they saw the four men in a stolen Hyundai sedan. Officers tried stopping the car but the driver sped away.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Officers Seize Handguns After Arresting Four Men in Stolen Car

Police seized four handguns on Tuesday after officers tailed the four men in a stolen car from the Central District to Tukwila. Around 10:30 p.m., Community Response Group officers were patrolling near the Judkins Park neighborhood when they spotted the four men in a stolen Hyundai sedan. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Suspect in West Seattle Convenience Store Robbery

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man who robbed a West Seattle gas station at gunpoint last month. In that incident, on December 4th, the suspect paid for gas at a pump at the station in the 9200 block of 35th Avenue Southwest, then pulled up to the station’s convenience store. After entering the business, the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded cash before fleeing.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment

A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

Teens arrested after Ballard robbery, Federal Way police to face charges

SEATTLE — Five teenage boys were arrested Thursday after they reportedly robbed a man in Ballard, drove to Federal Way, and attempted to escape police inside a mall. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) said the juveniles — one 13-year-old, one 14-year-old, three 15-year-olds — were arrested for robbery and are facing possible charges. According to KCPAO, none of the five have previous cases in King County.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy