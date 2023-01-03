Read full article on original website
Parking lot burglary leads Johnson City Police to arrest woman inside store
A Johnson City woman was arrested Thursday night at Target on North Roan Street after she reportedly stole a victim’s wallet out of their vehicle and made numerous fraudulent purchases. A report from Johnson City Police says deputies responded to a call in the afternoon where a man stated his car was burglarized and his wallet was stolen.
UPDATE: Reckless endangerment charges lodged against suspect in Monarch shooting
A Johnson City man faces 12 counts of reckless endangerment in connection with Sunday’s fatal shooting at Monarch Apartments. City police reported evidence was found at the home of Dae’Vo Jennings-Worrell, 22, related to the incident and after he was taken into custody, Worrell admitted to firing shots at the complex where 19-year-old Ja’Shon Yates was killed.
Police find heroin, Xanax on intoxicated Johnson City man
A Johnson City man was arrested Friday morning after deputies found him in public, intoxicated and in possession of Xanax and heroin. A report from Johnson City Police says officers responded to reports of a suspicious person on Buffalo Street at around 8 AM. They identified the suspect as Hyman...
Johnson City woman swallows four Xanax bars while in police car
A Johnson City woman is charged with tampering with evidence after she reportedly swallowed multiple Xanax pills while in the back of a police car. A report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Ronni Ashleigh Kelley, 20, was taken into custody on Wednesday for failure to appear. Kelley...
Greeneville Police identify body found in burning vehicle
The Greeneville Police Department on Thursday identified the body found in a burning car in a church parking lot. Deputies responded the night of December 20th to Eastside Baptist Church on Serral Drive, where they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The body of Sandra Kay Peterson, 56, of...
Lane closure on East Elk Avenue to impact Elizabethton motorists beginning Jan. 9
The Tennessee Department of Transportation says traffic will be impacted in Elizabethton beginning January 9th, lasting to February 3rd. A report says the Eastbound lane of East Elk Avenue will be closed from the Broad Street split to North Roan Street. This closure will allow crews to safely relocate utilities...
Ballad Health Says Independent Provider’s Claims Are False
An orthopedic group that has provided trauma care in local emergency rooms for over 70 years is one of the independent providers being removed from on call coverage at Johnson City Medical Center. The owners of Watauga Orthopedics announced the change that will take place February first following a decision by Ballad Health to only allow their physicians to serve patients at the region’s only Level I trauma unit. Watauga’s statement says Ballad’s move was another step in monopolizing the region’s health care and a blatant attempt to prevent their doctors from treating patients. Ballad Health released a statement saying, Watauga Orthopedics is entitled to disagree with the medical staff leadership and best practices for Level I Trauma Centers. However, Watauga Orthopedics’ broad statement about patient choice is simply false. Any patient may, at any time, choose to be seen by an orthopedist of their preference.
