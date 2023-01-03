Read full article on original website
WCAX
N.H. Rep. Kuster sworn in for sixth term
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster was officially sworn in for a historic sixth term representing New Hampshire’s second district in Congress. Kuster says, “The 118th Congress is sure to bring its own set of challenges and opportunities, and I am looking forward to fighting for New Hampshire values here in Washington. From addressing the addiction and mental health epidemic to solving our workforce issues and lowering costs and strengthening our economy, there is so much work to be done to deliver for the American people.”
WCAX
Balint: GOP leadership struggle ‘disappointing’
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont’s newly elected Congresswoman -- along with the rest of the new House members -- are waiting to take their oaths and get down to business as the GOP leadership revolt continued on Capitol Hill Thursday. For a third day, divided Republicans left the speaker’s chair...
Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Marjorie Taylor Greene 'broke her promise' by backing Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker
"I'm very surprised that the one - I won't name her name but it's Marjorie Taylor Greene- broke her promise," Lindell said.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
The crowd of pro-Trump supporters outside Mar-a-Lago fell from 300 last year to just 40 this year on the January 6 riot anniversary
Trump supporters said they saw the ex-president drive by in his motorcade, headed toward Mar-a-Lago.
"Don't threaten us with a good time": Matt Gaetz’s threat to “resign” from Congress badly backfires
Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) delivers remarks in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is vowing to quit...
Greg Abbott offers handshake, direct letter on border policies to Joe Biden during El Paso visit
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott greeted President Joe Biden at the base of Air Force One in El Paso on Sunday and presented him with a scathing letter condemning the president's approach to immigration and border security. "Your visit to our southern border with Mexico today is $20 billion too little and two years too late," Abbott, a Republican about to begin his third term, said in the single-page letter to the Democratic president. "Moreover, your visit avoids...
Missouri is not doing enough to help students, says Senate President
The top Republican in the Missouri Senate said the General Assembly and the state's education department are failing students.
End of Jan. 6 panel opens new chapter for Department of Justice
The close of the Jan. 6 committee marks a new chapter in the review of the deadly Capitol riot, with the fact-finding mission of the panel — and their plea for accountability — now resting largely with the Department of Justice (DOJ). The select committee’s investigation, which effectively ended with the culmination of the last…
Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters storm congress in Brazil
Who is Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva? Why are Brazilian protestors storming congress?
