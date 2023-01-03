ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

N.H. Rep. Kuster sworn in for sixth term

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster was officially sworn in for a historic sixth term representing New Hampshire’s second district in Congress. Kuster says, “The 118th Congress is sure to bring its own set of challenges and opportunities, and I am looking forward to fighting for New Hampshire values here in Washington. From addressing the addiction and mental health epidemic to solving our workforce issues and lowering costs and strengthening our economy, there is so much work to be done to deliver for the American people.”
Balint: GOP leadership struggle ‘disappointing’

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont’s newly elected Congresswoman -- along with the rest of the new House members -- are waiting to take their oaths and get down to business as the GOP leadership revolt continued on Capitol Hill Thursday. For a third day, divided Republicans left the speaker’s chair...
Greg Abbott offers handshake, direct letter on border policies to Joe Biden during El Paso visit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott greeted President Joe Biden at the base of Air Force One in El Paso on Sunday and presented him with a scathing letter condemning the president's approach to immigration and border security. "Your visit to our southern border with Mexico today is $20 billion too little and two years too late," Abbott, a Republican about to begin his third term, said in the single-page letter to the Democratic president. "Moreover, your visit avoids...
End of Jan. 6 panel opens new chapter for Department of Justice

The close of the Jan. 6 committee marks a new chapter in the review of the deadly Capitol riot, with the fact-finding mission of the panel — and their plea for accountability — now resting largely with the Department of Justice (DOJ). The select committee’s investigation, which effectively ended with the culmination of the last…

