CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster was officially sworn in for a historic sixth term representing New Hampshire’s second district in Congress. Kuster says, “The 118th Congress is sure to bring its own set of challenges and opportunities, and I am looking forward to fighting for New Hampshire values here in Washington. From addressing the addiction and mental health epidemic to solving our workforce issues and lowering costs and strengthening our economy, there is so much work to be done to deliver for the American people.”

NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO