redlakenationnews.com
Man Charged in Connection with Cass Lake Arson Fire
A 34-year-old Cloquet man who is accused of setting a house on fire in Cass Lake on New Year's Eve has been charged in Cass County District Court with felony first-degree arson. Samuel Kyle White is also charged with a felony for threats of violence, a gross misdemeanor for domestic...
northernnewsnow.com
Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile accident
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 55-year-old Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident at approximately 1:15 p.m. The accident...
fox9.com
Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
lptv.org
Law Enforcement Request Assistance to Find Missing Aitkin Woman
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing Aitkin woman. According to the press release from the Minnesota BCA, 55-year-old Anne Wyatt was last seen on January 2, 2023. She has not been in contact with friends or family since she has disappeared. Officials do not know her location or direction of travel. What she was wearing at the time of her disappearance is not known either. Wyatt does not have her cellphone on her.
KNOX News Radio
Vehicle crashed through ice in MN
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that on Friday, January 6th 2023 at 10:11 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. Deputies responded and learned that a 2007 Dodge Ram Pickup with a snowplow was operating on a roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice. The driver of the vehicle, a male, age 19 of Buffalo MN, was able to escape the vehicle without injury. Ice conditions in the area varied. The road was re-routed and anglers in the area were notified.
northernnewsnow.com
Authorities release name of the victim in truck vs. train crash
DULUTH, MN-- The St. Louis County Sheriffs office has released the identity of the man killed in a truck vs. train crash Thursday morning. According to the authorities 56 year old Michael G. Froberg from Culver died when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train. The crash...
lptv.org
Itasca Co. HRA to Build Houses That Maintain “Permanent Affordability”
Families in Grand Rapids who are struggling to purchase a home may find a chance to do so in the near future and earn the title of “homeowner.”. The Itasca County Housing & Redevelopment Authority (HRA) recently obtained a grant from Minnesota Housing for the construction of eight new, affordable single-family units in Grand Rapids.
lptv.org
Owner of Cass Lake Home Destroyed in Fire Says Blaze Was Set Intentionally
The owner of a Cass Lake home destroyed in a New Year’s Eve fire is saying that the house was set on fire intentionally and that the person responsible has been arrested. A GoFundMe page set up by Kayla Stellick states that her home and that of her two children was purposely set on fire, and that they lost everything in it. Stellick also says she inherited the home from her mother, who passed away two years ago, and that there were sentimental belongings of her mother’s that were destroyed in the fire.
northernnewsnow.com
UPDATE: Culver man dies in truck vs. train crash
2 P.M. UPDATE - A 56-year-old Culver man died when the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Center Line Road and Industrial Road in Industrial Township. Authorities say...
lptv.org
GoFundMe Set Up for Cass Lake Family Who Lost Home in Fire
A Cass Lake family is seeking the community’s help after a New Year’s Eve tragedy. Amber Kramer and her three children need immediate aid after losing the house they were living in to a fire. According to a GoFundMe page set up by Kramer’s sister Jens Werner, nobody was harmed as they all managed to escape the house, but all of their belongings were lost.
boreal.org
Level III predatory offender moving to Virginia
Virginia police are letting the community know about a Level III predatory offender moving into the city. He’s 37-year-old Dustin Joshua Cousins. To read the full story, visit the WDIO News site here.
3 people in hospital after early morning fire in Crow Wing County
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. -- Three people were taken to the hospital after a fire in northern Minnesota.Crews were called to the 21000 block of Wood Land Road in Irondale Township shortly after 4:30 a.m on Saturday. The caller said there was a woman and two teenagers inside the home.By the time crews arrived, the children had made their way outside, but the 35-year-old woman was still inside. She was eventually found, and all three were taken to a nearby hospital. A deputy was treated for smoke inhalation but was later released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
lptv.org
DNR Starts Contingency Water Pumping at Canisteo Mine Pit
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has started contingency pumping at the Canisteo Legacy Mine Pit near Bovey to keep water levels below 1,318 feet for the protection of local community infrastructure. The pumping will cause Canisteo water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the...
Ely Echo
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers weekly report
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports time was spent checking ice fishing and spearing activity on Rainy Lake, with some fish being caught. Snowmobile activity is picking up in the area, but trails need more snow as it doesn’t take long for trails to get washed out. Enforcement action was taken for fishing license and snowmobile registration issues.
lptv.org
Lakeland Currents: Northern Waters Land Trust
Join Lakeland Currents host Ray Gildow as he welcomes guests, Director of Development Elizabeth Mboutchom and Chairman Bob Karls with Northern Waters Land Trust in Walker, Minnesota. They tell viewers more about what the organization does and what we can expect to see going forward.
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people, himself in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona.The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin's home in Bullhead City.Rowell and Wallin lived in Cromwell, Minnesota, but were staying with Wallin.Police were alerted to the killings by neighbors who were supposed meet up with Albright, Rowell and Wallin. When the three failed to show up and didn't respond to texts, the neighbors went to Wallin's home and discovered the bodies when looking through the window.Investigators say they didn't know Albright's motive for the killings.
