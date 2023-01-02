We really have the best principal in Mr. Richins! He does so much for our students, teachers, and community. Congratulations, Mr. Richins!. "Each of these Nebo principals were nominated by their peers for each award. These principals will represent Nebo School District and submit applications to the Utah Association of Elementary School Principals (UAESP). Sierra Bonita Principal Garrett Andersen said, “It is always a great opportunity to award these honors each year and to be able to recognize the great things our Nebo principals do each and every day.”

UTAH STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO