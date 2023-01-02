Read full article on original website
Christmas around the world with some North Pole visitors at Hicks Elementary
A local elementary school got the opportunity to experience Christmas around the world on Friday afternoon.
nebo.edu
Polar Express Day at Art City Elementary School
Most of the students and staff wore p.j.'s on the last day of school before the Christmas break. There were class parties and what looked like an actual train in a couple of classes. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #Christmas #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools #UtPol...
nebo.edu
School Starts Up again on Jan 4
We hope you had a wonderful holiday break. Classes start up again on Wednesday January 4th with the first day of 2nd Semester. It will be a B day, and we will have a normal bell schedule. Be sure to double-check your class schedules.
nebo.edu
Welcome to Park Mrs. Lindley
We would like to welcome our new principal, Mrs. Lindley, to Park Elementary! We are so excited to get to know her and work with her both as a staff and as students. We hope that you will feel right at home with us. We can't wait to see the amazing things that come from the newest adventure at our school!
When someone turns 100, these volunteers are there to make sure they're honored
Gloria Helmuth has seen the joy of what it means to turn 100. She's not there herself — she's 82 — but over the years, she's helped pay tribute to hundreds of centenarians. And that has given her unique insight into what it means to actually live to 100.
nebo.edu
Three-D Art in School
Mrs. Anderson’s class did a fun 3-D art project with Mrs. Gervais today. The students all made a steamy mug of hot cocoa. It’s perfect on a cold winter’s day. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #ArtInSchool #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools #UtPol #UtEd #ThankATeacher.
nebo.edu
Welcome Back- School Resumes on January 4th
We hope you all had a fun and safe holiday break. We are looking forward to seeing everyone back on Wednesday, January 4th.
nebo.edu
Principal Message
Happy New Year!!!! I hope everyone had a great Christmas Break filled with family, sleeping in, and yummy food. I am so excited to be here at Park Elementary. It was definitely a surprise to have such a big change happen for all of us, but I welcome this opportunity to be a part of this great community and school. Park Elementary has a history filled with amazing students, teachers and families and I am honored to be here and to continue its legacy.
nebo.edu
Diamond Fork Jr. High Combined Concert
The band, orchestra and choir from Diamond Fork Jr. High performed a a combined Christmas Concert for the students and staff at East Meadows on December 21st. It was fun to welcome back the students who were once East Meadows Mustangs themselves.
nebo.edu
Stand Strong Students
Students at Art City Elementary earn Eagle Bucks for doing well in class, specialties and during recess times. These students chose to use their Eagle Bucks to be on the web page. Great job!
nebo.edu
Term 2 Super Knights
Being elected a Super Knight is a unique and rare honor. The following students were chosen by the faculty and staff students that exemplify what it means to be a Knight by demonstrating how to be "Responsible Citizens, Successful Learners, and Effective Communicators." Congratulations and thank you for making our school a great place to be!
nebo.edu
Save the Date Announcement for a family Discover STEM event!
He Mathematics Education Association at BYU is hosting their annual (OK, not quite annual because we missed three years due to covid restrictions) Discover STEM Event for 6th-8th grade students on Saturday March 18, 2023. The Discover STEM Event at BYU is a free and excellent opportunity for you and your students to see real-world applications of mathematics, statistics, science, engineering, computers, technology, and other STEM fields. Your students will learn and have a lot of fun as they experience the interactive and interesting activities provided by members of various STEM-related clubs at BYU!
nebo.edu
Congrats, Mr. Richins!
We really have the best principal in Mr. Richins! He does so much for our students, teachers, and community. Congratulations, Mr. Richins!. "Each of these Nebo principals were nominated by their peers for each award. These principals will represent Nebo School District and submit applications to the Utah Association of Elementary School Principals (UAESP). Sierra Bonita Principal Garrett Andersen said, “It is always a great opportunity to award these honors each year and to be able to recognize the great things our Nebo principals do each and every day.”
