Polar Express Day at Art City Elementary School

Most of the students and staff wore p.j.'s on the last day of school before the Christmas break. There were class parties and what looked like an actual train in a couple of classes. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #Christmas #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools #UtPol...
School Starts Up again on Jan 4

We hope you had a wonderful holiday break. Classes start up again on Wednesday January 4th with the first day of 2nd Semester. It will be a B day, and we will have a normal bell schedule. Be sure to double-check your class schedules.
Welcome to Park Mrs. Lindley

We would like to welcome our new principal, Mrs. Lindley, to Park Elementary! We are so excited to get to know her and work with her both as a staff and as students. We hope that you will feel right at home with us. We can't wait to see the amazing things that come from the newest adventure at our school!
Three-D Art in School

Mrs. Anderson’s class did a fun 3-D art project with Mrs. Gervais today. The students all made a steamy mug of hot cocoa. It’s perfect on a cold winter’s day. #LIFT #ArtCityEagles #ArtCityElementary #AwesomeEagles #MindSet #StandStrong #ArtInSchool #TheClimb #NeboHero #NeboSchoolDistrict #StudentSuccess #EmpowerStudents #EngageStudents #FocusOnStudents #LoveUTpublicSchools #UtPol #UtEd #ThankATeacher.
Principal Message

Happy New Year!!!! I hope everyone had a great Christmas Break filled with family, sleeping in, and yummy food. I am so excited to be here at Park Elementary. It was definitely a surprise to have such a big change happen for all of us, but I welcome this opportunity to be a part of this great community and school. Park Elementary has a history filled with amazing students, teachers and families and I am honored to be here and to continue its legacy.
Diamond Fork Jr. High Combined Concert

The band, orchestra and choir from Diamond Fork Jr. High performed a a combined Christmas Concert for the students and staff at East Meadows on December 21st. It was fun to welcome back the students who were once East Meadows Mustangs themselves.
Stand Strong Students

Students at Art City Elementary earn Eagle Bucks for doing well in class, specialties and during recess times. These students chose to use their Eagle Bucks to be on the web page. Great job!
Term 2 Super Knights

Being elected a Super Knight is a unique and rare honor. The following students were chosen by the faculty and staff students that exemplify what it means to be a Knight by demonstrating how to be "Responsible Citizens, Successful Learners, and Effective Communicators." Congratulations and thank you for making our school a great place to be!
Save the Date Announcement for a family Discover STEM event!

He Mathematics Education Association at BYU is hosting their annual (OK, not quite annual because we missed three years due to covid restrictions) Discover STEM Event for 6th-8th grade students on Saturday March 18, 2023. The Discover STEM Event at BYU is a free and excellent opportunity for you and your students to see real-world applications of mathematics, statistics, science, engineering, computers, technology, and other STEM fields. Your students will learn and have a lot of fun as they experience the interactive and interesting activities provided by members of various STEM-related clubs at BYU!
Congrats, Mr. Richins!

We really have the best principal in Mr. Richins! He does so much for our students, teachers, and community. Congratulations, Mr. Richins!. "Each of these Nebo principals were nominated by their peers for each award. These principals will represent Nebo School District and submit applications to the Utah Association of Elementary School Principals (UAESP). Sierra Bonita Principal Garrett Andersen said, “It is always a great opportunity to award these honors each year and to be able to recognize the great things our Nebo principals do each and every day.”
