Idaho State

Eyewitness Weather Webcast 1.5.2023 11PM

Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell has rain and snow showers in the forecast. Mega Millions: Nearly $1 billion jackpot up for grabs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn't speaking

Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn't speaking. Remembering the life of Dr. Inayat Kathio. Orthodox Christians gather to celebrate Christmas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PA Farm Show 2023: What is on the menu

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show is full of animals, exhibits, shows, and, of course, food!. Food vendors from all over the commonwealth come together to show off their tasty treats to everyone at the Farm Show. Below is what you can expect when you go to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

