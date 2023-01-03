Read full article on original website
Related
pahomepage.com
Eyewitness Weather Webcast 1.5.2023 11PM
Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell has rain and snow showers in the forecast. Chief Meteorologist Josh Hodell has rain and snow showers in the forecast. Mega Millions: Nearly $1 billion jackpot up for grabs. Mega Millions: Nearly $1 billion jackpot up for grabs. Non-profit steps up to help with rising energy...
pahomepage.com
Cause of death released of suspect in Geisinger shooting
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Columbia County Coroner released updated information on Thursday regarding the sole suspect in a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville. According to Columbia County Coroner, Jeremy R. Reese, 48-year-old David Morgan, of Mount Carmel, was the ex-boyfriend and sole suspect...
pahomepage.com
Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn't speaking
Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn't speaking. Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who …. Questions remain about new Pa. House speaker who isn't speaking. Remembering the life of Dr. Inayat Kathio. Remembering the life of Dr. Inayat Kathio. Orthodox Christians gather to celebrate Christmas. Orthodox...
pahomepage.com
PA Farm Show 2023: What is on the menu
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PA Farm Show is full of animals, exhibits, shows, and, of course, food!. Food vendors from all over the commonwealth come together to show off their tasty treats to everyone at the Farm Show. Below is what you can expect when you go to...
North Carolina woman wins $2M lottery prize, $1M lottery prize just months apart
RALEIGH, N.C. (WJZY) – A woman from North Carolina has doubled down on her luck, winning $2 million on a $20 scratch-off just months after winning $1 million, according to the NC Education Lottery. “I was like, ‘No way this happened again,’” Kenya Sloan, of Shelby, told lottery officials....
Comments / 0