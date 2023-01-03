Water main repairs scheduled on multiple roads in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be scheduled emergency water main repairs Tuesday morning in West Springfield.West Springfield Police seek help locating 14-year-old
The water main break is scheduled to take place on Paucatuck Road, Squassick Road, and Nonotuck Road, according to Mayor Will Reichelt of West Springfield.
Those roads will not have any water from 8:00 a.m. until around 12:00 p.m.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0