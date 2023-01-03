ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Water main repairs scheduled on multiple roads in West Springfield

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be scheduled emergency water main repairs Tuesday morning in West Springfield.

The water main break is scheduled to take place on Paucatuck Road, Squassick Road, and Nonotuck Road, according to Mayor Will Reichelt of West Springfield.

Those roads will not have any water from 8:00 a.m. until around 12:00 p.m.

