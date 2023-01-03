Read full article on original website
Kenneth Craig Stein
Kenneth Craig Stein, 71, of Altamont died at 6:09 p.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at home surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at St. Paul Lutheran Church (ELCA), Altamont with Rev. Maria Bonine officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont is assisting the family with arrangements.
Decatur Public Schools Recommending Masks In All Facilities
(Decatur, IL) — Decatur Public Schools is recommending masks in all facilities. The recommendation comes as Macon County is at a high risk level for transmission of COVID-19. Masks will also be provided to students when requested. Students should stay home from school if they are experiencing any symptoms of the virus.
Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois
(Decatur, IL) — Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
SBL Fayette County Hospital Honored for Excellence in Quality
Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital was recently recognized by the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network (ICAHN) for its ongoing commitment to exceptional quality care. As part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program (FORHP), SBL Fayette County Hospital and other critical access hospitals...
