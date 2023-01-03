Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Driver seriously injured in early morning crash involving semi hauling gas on I-55 in Portageville
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was seriously injured in an early morning crash on Interstate 55 northbound. According to a post by the Portageville Fire Department, they were dispatched to I-55 at the 37 mile marker early Saturday morning, January 7 for a single-vehicle crash. While en route, they learned the vehicle was a semi tractor trailer hauling gasoline.
KFVS12
1 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy squad car
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Union County. The crash happened at 5:25 p.m. on Route 146 near JimTown Loop on Tuesday, January 3. This is east of Anna and the Interstate 57 exit. According to a preliminary ISP report, a vehicle...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carterville police locate 'armed and dangerous' shooting suspect following morning shooting
CARTERVILLE, IL — Authorities have located a suspect they believe to be involved in a morning shooting at Integrated Health in Carterville that sent one person to the hospital. According to a statement from the Carterville Police Department, the shooting was a domestic matter in which one person was...
kfmo.com
Fredericktown Woman Injured in Crash
(St. Charles County, MO) A Fredericktown woman, 72 year old Rhonda L.Wensink, is recovering after suffering moderate injuries during a one car crash in St. Charles County Wednesday morning just after 11 o'clock. Troopers with the Highway Patrol say Wensink was driving west on the Highway 364 ramp to Central School Road C, when an unknown vehicle changed lanes and splashed water onto the windshield of Wensink's car. The water, and the glare from the sun, obstructed Wensink's vision causing her to lose control of the vehicle. It ran off the right side of the road and struck a crash cushion at the end of a guardrail. Wensink, who was wearing her seatbelt during the crash, was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital at St. Louis.
KFVS12
2 cars stolen from dealership
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Detectives are trying to track down two vehicles stolen from an Oak Ridge, Mo. dealership on two separate days. According to a release from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Maroon Cadillac SRX was stolen from Wilsons’ Auto Sales sometime around Monday, January 2.
KFVS12
1 killed, 1 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Rte. 3 in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a multiple-vehicle crash in Union County on Monday night, January 2. The crash happened at 9:11 p.m. on Route 3 near Refuge Road. According to Illinois State Police, one person was killed and one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash.
kbsi23.com
Benton, Mo. man killed in crash on Jan. 1
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Benton, Mo. man died in a crash early Sunday morning in Scott County. Roger G. Morrow, 55, of Benton dies when his 2019 Ford Mustang traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. It happened on Hwy. 77 and County Road...
KFVS12
Sheriff identifies 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Carterville
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff reacts to forced move
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person died and another was injured in a three-vehicle crash in Union County Monday night. Illinois State Police troopers responded to a crash on Illinois Route 146 near Refuge Road at 9:11 p.m. on January 2. A 2001 blue Ford Crown Victoria driven...
ktmoradio.com
Two Arrests Made By Caruthersville PD
Two people were arrested by Caruthersville Police last night on municipal warrants for domestic assault. The department reports 32 year old Michael Mitchell Jr. and 19 year old Sandra Rodgers Smith were arrested at England Park. They were taken to the PCJC.
KFVS12
Vehicles stolen from dealership in Cape Girardeau County
radionwtn.com
Martin Woman Arrested On Drug Charge
Union City, Tenn.–A Martin woman was arrested for possession of meth following a traffic stop in Obion County. Jessica Ann Pyrdom, age 45, was arrested Wednesday evening following a traffic stop on Clover Street in Union City. According to the press release, Obion County Sheriff’s Office Drug Investigator Willcutt...
Missouri State Highway Patrol records first fatal crash of 2023
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – A Benton, Missouri, man has become the year’s first recorded traffic fatality on the state’s highways. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, on Highway 77 and Country Road 352 in Scott County. Investigators claim a...
ktmoradio.com
C’ville Woman Arrested by MSHP
A Caruthersville woman was arrested Tuesday morning by the MSHP. 20 year old Nikia Leech was arrested on a Caruthersville PD on a failure to appear warrant on a larceny charge. She was taken to the PCJC.
westkentuckystar.com
Juvenile detained in Paducah charged with assaulting police officer
A juvenile already detained at the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center has been charged with assaulting a police officer on Wednesday evening. Kentucky State Police were contacted regarding the incident in which Detective Robert Stucki of the Hopkinsville Police Department was explaining and executing a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Judge. The juvenile then reportedly "became combative," and allegedly picked up the detective and threw him to the floor, damaging some of the detective's personal property.
KFVS12
Two charged with drug possession after traffic stops
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people following two separate traffic stops. On January 3, Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US HWY 60W after observing registration violations. During the traffic stop, 48-year-old Holly Hyde, of Paducah, Ky., was found to be in possession of meth.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Respond to Shots Fired Call
Union City police were dispatched to a call of shots being fired. Reports said officers responded to the area of Parkview Manor Apartments, on South Sunswept, where multiple shots were reported. Individuals in the area told officers it sounded like an argument was occurring, then the shots began. In a...
Kait 8
1 injured in Poplar Bluff shooting
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning, January 4. According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a man shot. Police say the man’s injuries were...
KFVS12
Scott County Sheriff faces new challenge: Where to move his department
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Sheriff is facing a new challenge. Where can he move his deputies, support staff and equipment and what is it going to cost?. Those questions came after a legal agreement reached Friday, January 6 which gives Wes Drury 45 days to move out of the building built for the sheriff’s office more than 20 years ago.
