ktmoradio.com
Three Hurt in Dunklin County Crash
A two vehicle traffic accident yesterday on Highway 412 at CR 527 in Dunklin County left three people hurt. According to the MSHP, the accident happened when 39 year old Tiffany Rogers of Senath drove her pickup into the path of a car, driven by 41 year old Ebony Wilson of Jonesboro.
radionwtn.com
Martin Woman Arrested On Drug Charge
Union City, Tenn.–A Martin woman was arrested for possession of meth following a traffic stop in Obion County. Jessica Ann Pyrdom, age 45, was arrested Wednesday evening following a traffic stop on Clover Street in Union City. According to the press release, Obion County Sheriff’s Office Drug Investigator Willcutt...
KFVS12
Shooting investigation underway in Poplar Bluff
Data on job openings, minutes from the last Fed meeting and a recession prediction | Money Talks 1/4. New economic data released on jobs and labor turnover, along with a prediction by the managing director of the International Monetary Fund that 2023 will see a third of the world in recession.>>> kfvs12.com/livestream.
kbsi23.com
1 shot in Poplar Bluff
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – One person was injured in a shooting in Poplar Bluff early Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to the 300 block of West Henry Street at 2:18 a.m. on Jan. 4. The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, according to the Poplar Bluff...
Kait 8
Police look for suspect after several overnight break-ins
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas Police Department received reports of several car break-ins. According to a detective in the department, they are now working six car break-in cases and one home invasion that happened on Jan. 7. The department was able to get a description of the suspect from...
Kait 8
Evacuations underway due to flooded roads
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – As rain continued throughout the night, parts of a Clay County community were evacuated. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said several streets are currently flooded in Piggott, including Clay Street, South Garfield Avenue, South Houston Avenue, and County Road 341. Several safe rooms...
Kait 8
Jan. 5: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Waking up to a cool but nice January morning. The weather is quiet over the next several days with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds will make it...
ktmoradio.com
Two Arrests Made By Caruthersville PD
Two people were arrested by Caruthersville Police last night on municipal warrants for domestic assault. The department reports 32 year old Michael Mitchell Jr. and 19 year old Sandra Rodgers Smith were arrested at England Park. They were taken to the PCJC.
