Norwich hiring first position to help with multimillion-dollar school building project

NORWICH— After voters approved the city’s referendum to demolish most of the existing elementary schools in Norwich and build four new ones, the project is moving on to its next step.

On Dec. 22, Norwich opened a request for proposals for an owner’s representative position for three of the planned school buildings, those on the sites of the John B. Stanton and Moriarty elementary schools, and the site of the former Greeneville Elementary School. The city will accept applications until Jan. 27.

The owner's representative is the first service provider the city will select for the school building project. This role will help the city pick an architect and other roles on the project, according to the request.

The first reason the request has gone out now is that the project is on an aggressive schedule, School Building Committee Chair Mark Bettencourt said.

A 2022 presentation from the school district states that the new Stanton Elementary and Greeneville schools will open January 2026, and the new Moriarty and Uncas elementary schools will open fall 2028.

Many of the school buildings in Norwich are past their intended lifespans of 30 years, some nearly a century old. The School Building Committee found maintaining the current schools for 20 years will cost $160 million. In contrast, discontinuing use of the current elementary school buildings, building four larger school buildings and renovating Teachers Memorial Global Magnet Middle School would cost the city about $149 million, after expected state reimbursement reduces the project costs from $385 million.

From the archive:Norwich City Council approved multimillion dollar school reno bond. What does that mean?

Also, the longer the project takes, the more likely it is to become more expensive, said Norwich Mayor Peter Nystrom.

Second, the city wants the school building project to be a priority for the state in 2023. This includes dealing with state reimbursement rates. For parts of the school building project that qualify, the city can currently be reimbursed up to 67%, Nystrom said.

However, the city is working on improving the reimbursement rates, working with state Sen. Cathy Osten and her colleagues to see if it can be done legislatively. Other towns in the state were able to increase their rates to as high as 90%, so it’s possible for Norwich, also a distressed municipality, to have a reimbursement rate increase, she said.

The city will also meet with the state Office of School Construction on Jan. 18 to talk about the reimbursement matter further, Bettencourt said.

From the archive:Why now is the time to vote 'yes' in November and replace Norwich's schools

Quality and experience with school building projects are the most important factors to be considered for the owner's representative position. To that end, the School Building Committee is developing a grading rubric to evaluate interested contractors, Bettencourt said.

“Money will be part of the issues in the end, but initially, we are more interested in the quality of the service provided,” he said. “It behooves us to have the best possible assistance in that endeavor.”

As of Dec. 29, no submissions had been filed, but more than two dozen companies have downloaded documents from the request. The school building project in Norwich is enticing to a contractor because it guarantees years of work, Nystrom said.

To apply for the owner's representative spot, apply at https://norwichct.bonfirehub.com/opportunities/81594.