Peoria, IL

Vote for Journal Star athlete of the week: Nominees from Richwoods, Eureka and Peoria High

By Adam Duvall, Journal Star
 5 days ago
After plenty of solid winter sports performers over the last week, here are the Journal Star high school athlete of the week nominees for Dec. 26-30.

Head to pjstar.com/sports to vote. The poll closes at noon Friday. Information about the nominees is below.

If you have a nominee for the honor, email us at sports@pjstar.com or tag us on Twitter @pjstarsports. Last week, Kaylea Randall of the El Paso-Gridley girls basketball team was named JS athlete of the week.

Tyler Mason, Metamora boys basketball

Mason was named the most valuable player at the 39th annual Cadence Holiday Classic in Gulfport, Mississippi. The 6-foot-1 junior guard helped guide the Redbirds (11-2) to the tournament title, sweeping through the eight-team field. He scored a game-high 22 points for Metamora in the 57-50 title game victory over Harrison Central (Miss.) on Friday.

Tyler Heffren, Eureka boys basketball

Heffren picked up back-to-back MVP honors at the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament on Friday. The 6-foot-4 junior forward scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in a 48-44 title game victory over Illini Bluffs. He scored 20 points in a 56-25 win over Augusta Southeastern. Eureka (10-3) picked up its second consecutive title.

Kaitlin White, Fieldcrest girls basketball

White was named first-team all-tournament at the St. Bede Christmas Classic on Friday. The 5-foot-5 junior guard scored a game-high 15 points in the 61-29 title victory over Eureka. White was joined on the first-team all-tourney team with teammates Ashlyn May and Carolyn Megow. Fieldcrest (16-0) has now won the St. Bede tournament in back-to-back seasons.

Aaliyah Guyton, Peoria High girls basketball

Guyton was named MVP at the Manual Holiday Tournament on Friday. She scored 24 points and handed out eight assists in eighth-ranked Peoria High's 61-54 overtime win over No. 3 Peoria Notre Dame. The 5-foot-10 junior guard hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending the game to the extra frame. This was the second of three meetings between the state-ranked Class 3A girls programs.

Jaida Johnson, Richwoods girls wrestling

Johnson claimed the 170-pound title at the Ottawa Girls Invite last Tuesday. She went 4-0 on the day, posting a trio of pins and a decision. In the title bout, she recorded a fall over Lockport's Lydia Chirobak. This is the third individual title this season for Johnson, who also won crowns at Normal Community and Pontiac. The Knights finished second with 104 points only trailing winner Lockport (132.5).

Kainan Buley, Pekin boys swimming

Buley picked up three titles in his home pool at the 50th annual Downstate 8 Relays on Saturday. He was a part of the winning 200-yard medley relay (1:43.88) and 200-yard freestyle relay (1:32.75) with Isaiah Porritt, Lucas Glesne and Shay Hale. The senior then joined Porritt for the 2x100-yard backstroke relay (1:57.53). His other finish was a third-place in the 2x200-yard medley relay (4:49.70) with Noah Brooks. Pekin finished second Dunlap, 98-84.

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

