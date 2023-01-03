Louisville basketball vs Syracuse: How to watch, stream, follow live updates from ACC game

Here’s what you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as Louisville men’s basketball hosts Syracuse with the Cardinals looking to snap a three-game losing streak and grab their first ACC win of the season.

What time is the Louisville basketball vs Syracuse game?

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: KFC Yum Center , Louisville

Rivalry rout: Louisville basketball falls at UK. But there were some positives from Kenny Payne's team

What TV channel is the Louisville-Syracuse game on?

Dave O’Brien (play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (analyst) will call the game on ESPNEWS (AT&T U-Verse 1604; Spectrum 513: DirecTV 207: Dish 142).

How to stream Louisville basketball vs Syracuse

Qualified subscribers can stream the game via the ESPN app or online at ESPN.com/watch.

How to listen to Louisville vs Syracuse basketball

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9-FM and WGTK 970-AM in Louisville).

Incremental progress: Louisville basketball's biggest improvement this season might be taking baby steps forward

Louisville vs Syracuse basketball series history

Louisville leads 19-11, including 10-4 at home. Syracuse has won three of the past four meetings, including the most recent, a 92-69 Orange win last Feb. 5 at the Carrier Dome. Prior the Syracuse's recent success, the Cardinals had won five of six in the series.

Louisville basketball vs Syracuse score, live updates, highlights

