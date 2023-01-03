ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville basketball vs Syracuse: How to watch, stream, follow live updates from ACC game

By Brett Dawson, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 5 days ago

Here’s what you need to know to watch, listen and follow along as Louisville men’s basketball hosts Syracuse with the Cardinals looking to snap a three-game losing streak and grab their first ACC win of the season.

What time is the Louisville basketball vs Syracuse game?

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: KFC Yum Center , Louisville

Rivalry rout: Louisville basketball falls at UK. But there were some positives from Kenny Payne's team

What TV channel is the Louisville-Syracuse game on?

Dave O’Brien (play-by-play) and Cory Alexander (analyst) will call the game on ESPNEWS (AT&T U-Verse 1604; Spectrum 513: DirecTV 207: Dish 142).

How to stream Louisville basketball vs Syracuse

Qualified subscribers can stream the game via the ESPN app or online at ESPN.com/watch.

How to listen to Louisville vs Syracuse basketball

Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst) will have the call on the Cardinal Sports Network (WLCL 93.9-FM and WGTK 970-AM in Louisville).

Incremental progress: Louisville basketball's biggest improvement this season might be taking baby steps forward

Louisville vs Syracuse basketball series history

Louisville leads 19-11, including 10-4 at home. Syracuse has won three of the past four meetings, including the most recent, a 92-69 Orange win last Feb. 5 at the Carrier Dome. Prior the Syracuse's recent success, the Cardinals had won five of six in the series.

Louisville basketball vs Syracuse score, live updates, highlights

