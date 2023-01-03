Read full article on original website
High Wind Warning issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-09 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne. * WHEN...High Wind Warning from 5 PM MST today until 5 PM MST Monday. High Wind Watch from 11 AM MST until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 14:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Tuesday. A lull in the strongest wind speeds will occur Sunday night through much of Monday, but wind gusts are expected to remain at or above 50 MPH. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
High Wind Watch issued for Central Laramie County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST MONDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 65 MPH expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne. * WHEN...High Wind Warning from 11 PM MST this evening until 5 AM MST Monday. High Wind Watch from 11 AM MST until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
High Wind Watch issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Shirley Basin HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Central and northern Carbon County including Rawlins, Muddy Gap, Shirley Basin, as well as the Ferris, Seminoe, and Shirley Mountains. * WHEN...2 PM MST Monday until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
High Wind Watch issued for Converse County Lower Elevations, East Platte County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Converse County Lower Elevations; East Platte County HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST MONDAY HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH expected. * WHERE...Lower elevations of Converse and eastern Platte Counties including Interstate 25 between Chugwater and Douglas. * WHEN...High Wind Warning from 5 PM MST today until 11 AM MST Monday. High Wind Watch from 11 AM MST until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
