Effective: 2023-01-08 14:03:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Through 5 PM MST Tuesday. A lull in the strongest wind speeds will occur Sunday night through much of Monday, but wind gusts are expected to remain at or above 50 MPH. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.

ALBANY COUNTY, WY ・ 1 HOUR AGO