Massachusetts State

iBerkshires.com

State Announces Nearly $2M in Fire Education Grants

STOW — The Baker-Polito Administration today announced that 266 municipal fire departments will receive $1.9 million in grants to fund fire and life safety education for children and older adults, setting a new record for the Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E.) and Senior SAFE programs. The previous record of 253 communities was set in FY 2018.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Berkshire Grown Gets $550K Grant

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The $550,000 Food Security Infrastructure Grant from the state will strengthen Berkshire Grown's purchasing relationships with socially disadvantaged farmers through their Berkshire Farm to Food Access Partnership Program to distribute to new and existing food sites. The initiative will establish an online ordering system, update...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

M&T Bank Contributes to SVHC's Vision 2020 Campaign

BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation accepted a $25,000 donation from the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation last week. The contribution will help fund Vision 2020, A Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign, the hospital's largest project in more than 30 years. The funds will help enhance the emergency and cancer care services available to residents regionwide.
BENNINGTON, VT
iBerkshires.com

Vermont Watershed Grant Program Accepting Applications

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The 2023 Vermont Watershed Grants Program is now accepting applications for projects that protect, restore and enhance the state's lakes, streams, rivers, and ponds, including Vermonters' ability to understand and enjoy these treasures. Applications are due no later than Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Program grants are...
VERMONT STATE

