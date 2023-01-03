BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation accepted a $25,000 donation from the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation last week. The contribution will help fund Vision 2020, A Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign, the hospital's largest project in more than 30 years. The funds will help enhance the emergency and cancer care services available to residents regionwide.

