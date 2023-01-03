Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
State Announces Nearly $2M in Fire Education Grants
STOW — The Baker-Polito Administration today announced that 266 municipal fire departments will receive $1.9 million in grants to fund fire and life safety education for children and older adults, setting a new record for the Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E.) and Senior SAFE programs. The previous record of 253 communities was set in FY 2018.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Grown Gets $550K Grant
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The $550,000 Food Security Infrastructure Grant from the state will strengthen Berkshire Grown's purchasing relationships with socially disadvantaged farmers through their Berkshire Farm to Food Access Partnership Program to distribute to new and existing food sites. The initiative will establish an online ordering system, update...
iBerkshires.com
Healey, Driscoll Announce Economic, Technology Services, Security Heads
BOSTON — Yvonne Hao of Williamstown has been named as secretary of the Executive Office of Economic Development and Jason Snyder as secretary of the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security. The appointments were made by Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll prior their swearing in...
iBerkshires.com
M&T Bank Contributes to SVHC's Vision 2020 Campaign
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Southwestern Vermont Health Care (SVHC) Foundation accepted a $25,000 donation from the M&T Bank Charitable Foundation last week. The contribution will help fund Vision 2020, A Decade of Transformation Capital Campaign, the hospital's largest project in more than 30 years. The funds will help enhance the emergency and cancer care services available to residents regionwide.
iBerkshires.com
Vermont Watershed Grant Program Accepting Applications
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The 2023 Vermont Watershed Grants Program is now accepting applications for projects that protect, restore and enhance the state's lakes, streams, rivers, and ponds, including Vermonters' ability to understand and enjoy these treasures. Applications are due no later than Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Program grants are...
iBerkshires.com
Healey Outlines Bold Climate, Housing and Education Plans in Inaugural Address
BOSTON — Maura Healey was sworn in on Thursday morning as the 73rd governor of Massachusetts and vowed to address the challenges in competitiveness, free community college, environmental and climate issues, housing and child care. Massachusetts is a state of firsts when it comest to government, equality, education and...
