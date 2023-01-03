If you're recovering from the post-holiday blues, let Lily Collins' latest post on Instagram be the beauty inspiration you need to perk up another dreary winter's day. The 33-year old Emily In Paris star - often spotted in neutral hues to complement her penchant for Sixties looks - just opted for a swipe of complexion-lifting rich fuchsia in a recent selfie. Bazaar's beauty inboxes have been inundated with news of 2023's Pantone Colour of the Year, Viva Magenta, but it's Collins' mood-boosting lip that finally has us convinced.

