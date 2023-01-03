Crypto Strategist Forecasts Massive Trade Opportunity for One Ethereum Rival, Details Bullish Scenario for ETH

Read full article on original website
FTX Collapse Triggered $8,100,000,000 in Withdrawals at Crypto-Friendly Bank Silvergate: Report
The high-profile collapse of crypto exchange FTX has reportedly triggered a mass exodus from Silvergate, a crypto-friendly bank. According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, the disintegration of the FTX ecosystem led to over $8 billion worth of withdrawals from Silvergate, a bank known for embracing digital assets.
Trader Who Sold Bitcoin at the Top Says Ethereum Is Showing Remarkable Strength Against BTC
A popular crypto strategist known for selling Bitcoin (BTC) at its peak says Ethereum (ETH) is showing unprecedented strength against the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 449,100 Twitter followers that the smart contract platform is dominating other altcoins in its price ratio with BTC. “There has never been...
SEC Objects to the $1,000,000,000 Binance.US Bid To Acquire the Assets of Bankrupt Crypto Platform Voyager
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is refusing to approve the proposal of crypto exchange Binance’s US subsidiary to acquire more than $1 billion worth of assets owned by bankrupt crypto firm Voyager. In a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York, the securities...
Mysterious Crypto Whale Abruptly Moves 3,373,256,285,484 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in One Massive Transaction
A crypto whale is suddenly moving more than $28.7 million in Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the network is expected to soon undergo a layer-2 upgrade. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, an unknown wallet sent more than 3.37 trillion SHIB to another unknown wallet. There was a...
Sam Bankman-Fried Spars With FTX Debtors Over Seized Robinhood Shares Valued at Over $460,000,000
Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is fighting with FTX debtors over hundreds of millions of dollars worth of seized Robinhood shares. Court documents reveal that Bankman-Fried’s legal team says the shares are needed to fund the ex-billionaire’s defense while FTX debtors, such as crypto lender BlockFi, have filed a motion staking a claim to them as a part of FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ecosystem Altcoin Rises Over 40% in One Week Amid Selection As the Network’s Sole Utility Token
Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is rapidly rising in value as it becomes the only utility token for use in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem. The soon-to-launch Shibarium blockchain, the expected layer-2 upgrade of the Shiba Inu network, is selecting BONE for its utility token to use for blockchain transaction fees and for other activities.
Solana (SOL)-Based Dogecoin Rival Surges 4,838% in Wild Crypto Breakout
A dog-themed crypto built on the smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is surging despite the SOL ecosystem’s recent struggles. Bonk (BONK), a new Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) rival, has seen significant gains since its debut on December 29, 2022. The meme asset went from a weekly low...
Crypto Analyst Predicts Breakout for AI-Focused Altcoin, Updates Outlook on Ethereum and Lido DAO
A widely followed crypto strategist is predicting a surge for one AI-focused token while updating his forecast for Ethereum (ETH) and Lido DAO (LDO). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 187,800 Twitter followers that Fetch.ai (FET), a platform that aims to bring together artificial intelligence and blockchain, is showing strength based on its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).
Popular Analyst Predicts Big Rallies for Bitcoin and One Ethereum Competitor – Here’s His Timeline
A popular crypto strategist and trader thinks that Bitcoin (BTC) and one Ethereum (ETH) rival are gearing up for huge rallies. Pseudonymous analyst Inmortal tells his 190,400 Twitter followers that he sees Bitcoin rallying close to $30,000 in the coming months before a final capitulation event that takes BTC to $12,500 later this year.
Under-the-Radar Altcoin Skyrockets in Price As Flare Network Prepares Crypto Airdrop to XRP Holders
An under-the-radar altcoin is surging in price this week as its associated network nears a long-delayed token giveaway. Songbird (SGB), the “canary network” of Flare Network, is up more than 88% this week. The 153rd-ranked crypto asset by market cap is trading at $0.0189 at time of writing.
Bitcoin Whales Unloaded BTC As Market Reversed and Parked Their Profits in This Crypto Asset Class: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is revealing that the gains made by Bitcoin (BTC) whales after the end of the bull run last year were not cashed out into fiat currencies. Santiment says that as the bull market ended in 2021, Bitcoin whales converted their profits into stablecoins. According to the...
Binance Listings Cause Crypto Assets To Spike an Average of 41%: New Research
New research indicates being listed on the top crypto exchange by trading volume Binance causes crypto assets to briefly rally by 41% on average. A new study from the crypto researcher Ren & Heinrich analyzed 26 tokens that were listed on Binance in the past 18 months. The study indicates...
Analytics Firm Santiment Issues Crypto Market Warning, Says To ‘Tread Carefully’ After Vital Metric Flashes Red
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is sending out a warning on the heels of a moderate altcoin rally recorded over the past couple of days. Santiment says that a recent increase in the number of positive terms on social media platforms could herald a bearish reversal. According to Santiment, euphoria and...
Top Crypto Trader Maps Path Forward for Bitcoin (BTC), Warns of ‘Painful Period’ if Vital Support Level Crumbles
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe says that Bitcoin (BTC) may reach a new low if it fails to defend a vital support level. In a new YouTube strategy session video, Van de Poppe tells his 163,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin needs to see buying support to keep it above $16,750 or the king asset is likely to plummet.
Mark Cuban Makes Prediction on Next Crypto ‘Scandal,’ Warns of Potential Implosion if Exposed: Report
Billionaire and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban has a prediction on what could be the next thing that rocks the crypto industry. In a new interview with The Street, Cuban says he believes the next “implosion” in crypto markets will stem from a realization that much of the trading volume on centralized digital asset exchanges is in fact wash trading.
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Predicts Biggest Loser in 2023 Amid Rise of Artificial Intelligence
Billionaire investor Chamath Palihapitiya is predicting who will be the biggest loser in business markets this year amid the ascent of artificial intelligence. In a new episode of the All-In podcast, Palihapitiya says that Google will suffer the most as artificial intelligence begins to make the Google search function less relevant.
Digital Asset Exchange Giant Huobi Plans To Lay Off 20% of Its Staff Amid Ongoing Crypto Winter: Report
The Seychelles-based crypto exchange giant Huobi is reportedly planning to lay off 20% of its staff as the ongoing bear market continues to thrash companies across the industry. Reuters reports that Huobi says “a very lean team will be maintained going forward” amid the crypto winter. Tron (TRX)...
Cosmos-Based Altcoin Skyrockets by More Than 58% in One Week Amid New Upgrade and Oracle Integration
A Cosmos (ATOM)-based altcoin that’s flying under the radar is surging on the heels of a new upgrade and integration. Evmos (EVMOS) is trading at $0.444 at time of writing and is up over 58% from its weekly low of $0.281. Evmos aims to bring Ethereum-based applications and assets...
Coin Bureau Analyst Details 2023 Crypto Outlook, Pins Date on Potential Market Turnaround
The host of the popular crypto YouTube channel Coin Bureau is expressing bullish sentiment for crypto assets this year. In a new interview with crypto personality Benjamin Cowen, Coin Bureau’s Guy Turner says that the earliest crypto assets could start recovering from the bear market is either late in the July-to-September quarter or early in the October-to-December quarter.
Bitcoin ‘Poised To Come Out Ahead’ After Bear Market, but Could Drop to This Level First: Top Bloomberg Analyst
Mike McGlone, Bloomberg’s senior macro strategist, says Bitcoin (BTC) is “poised to come out ahead” after the current bear market, but it could take a serious price dip first. McGlone notes in a new analysis that the potential for a global recession this year could be the...
