NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
History, Fashion, Culture and The Black TurtleneckBrooklyn MuseAsbury Park, NJ
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
How I almost got rear-ended at full speed on a major NJ highway
This incident and story serve as a heads-up for anyone who drives on New Jersey's roadways. Always expect the unexpected and keep your eyes open at all times to your surroundings. I've been driving the roads in New Jersey all my life ever since I got my permit at age...
Don’t Do It! Here Are 9 Things You Legally CAN’T Throw Away In NJ
Are all the decorations back in the garage or attic? Did you strip the tree of the ornaments? What about all the extra boxes you've, no doubt, acquired over the last month or so? Are they piling up?. If you haven't stripped your home of all holiday decor yet, chances...
These Stunning New Jersey Airbnb Homes Have the Most Breathtaking Water Views
Is January too early to start planning for summer fun? I say no way!. My goal for this upcoming summer is to get outside as much as possible and really take advantage of living close to the Shore. I'm going to go to the beach more, walk the boards more,...
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
New Jersey is home to a number of haunted roads, each with its own chilling history and eerie tales. From abandoned insane asylums to haunted bridges and graveyards, these spooky highways are sure to give you the shivers. Here are the top five most haunted roads in New Jersey:
Did anyone else in New Jersey randomly receive this in the mail?
I came home Thursday night to see a package with my name on it. "Strange," I thought. I didn’t remember ordering anything. I quickly tried to remember if I did some online shopping after a glass or two of wine. (We’ve all been there, right? RIGHT?!) However, nothing came to mind.
What? The Best Bakery in New Jersey is at a Gas Station
It's true, a delicious bakery at a gas station in New Jersey, only in New Jersey. I had to ask friends about this and if they've ever been there. To my surprise, a whopping YES, several times is what I've heard. What?. Why haven't I ever heard of this bakery...
Top 5 donut shops in NJ
Who doesn't love donuts? If you really have a sweet tooth, you owe it to yourself to avoid the big chains and stop by one of New Jersey's best bakeries. Of course, every time I post a list like this I get - not quite 'hate mail' - but let's call it 'angry mail.
New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar
This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
Man with machete menaces Jewish students in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A man with a machete yelled profanities at a group of students at a Jewish school on Thursday evening. Police were called to the Bais Medrash Torat Chesed Yeshiva on Monmouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m. about a man with a machete standing across 9th Street, according to police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.
Amber Alert jolts NJ awake because a dad didn’t return with his daughter
⚠ Father did not return with daughter on Wednesday. A father and his infant daughter who were the subject of a pre-dawn Amber Alert were located at the base of the Commodore Barry Bridge on Thursday morning. Phones across New Jersey buzzed at 4:15 a.m. about the abduction of 7-month-old...
The Most Random, Bizarre Things Found in a Southern NJ Mall Parking Lot
Remember back in the day you could find just about anything inside a mall in New Jersey?. You could grab a piece of really good pizza, buy a new cassette from your favorite band, maybe check out some new Z Cavaricci jeans (vintage pairs now sell for, like, almost $200 online), and just have fun.
Bed Bath & Beyond close to bankruptcy: Which NJ stores are left
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Bed Bath and Beyond has acknowledged its outlook is bleak and that filing for bankruptcy appeared near, after suffering sizable losses in 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond President & CEO Sue Gove confirmed an anticipated net loss of nearly $386 million for the third quarter last year in an update for the company headquartered in Union.
North Wildwood sues New Jersey DEP in $21M sand dunes battle
NORTH WILDWOOD — A beach town that is defying New Jersey’s order not to shore up its eroding sand dunes is suing the state for $21 million. That's how much North Wildwood says it spent over the past decade on trucking sand in as part of an ultimately futile effort to hold back the waves.
Ok, NJ! When Are You Taking Down Your Holiday Decorations? Here’s What NJ Reddit Users Said
Well, the time has come! 2023 has arrived, the holidays have come and gone, and we're back at work. Now comes the part where it's time to de-holiday the house, which means throwing away the tree and... taking down the Christmas lights from your house - not a fun chore when it's cold outside!
The most expensive restaurant in New Jersey will ‘break the bank’
When eating out I'm perfectly fine grabbing a sub from Wawa. No hassle. In and out. But every once in a while you have to treat yourself and your partner or guests. Last month my girlfriend and I went to Morton's Steakhouse. We had heard rave reviews from everybody, so...
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
Experts Say This Beautiful New Jersey Town Has The Best Sunrise Pictures
There are so many amazing places to take a gorgeous sunrise or sunset picture, but there can only be one place in New Jersey that has been declared the best. I was so excited to try to find out which spot in the Garden State was named the best place for an amazing sunset, or for that matter, sunrise picture. I know there were a few I definitely think should be considered.
Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials
VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
Is your home a radon hot spot? Many NJ homes have high levels
The odorless, colorless, tasteless gas radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked. And advocates are concerned about how many people may be exposed to the radioactive chemical on a regular basis, without ever knowing it. Prolonged exposure to radon causes as many 500...
Home sales slowed in all 21 N.J. counties last month despite more price drops
Fewer New Jersey families hung their stocking and lit fires in new homes this holiday season, with total home sales down in all 21 counties in December compared to the same time last year, even as. Home sales were down by one-third from Nov. 28 and Dec. 25, 2022 compared...
