Warner Bros. most successful films as the iconic studio turns 100 in 2023



O ne of Hollywood's most iconic studios celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023, with the home of the films My Fair Lady , Harry Potter , and Blazing Saddles planning a big celebration for its diamond anniversary.

Warner Bros. Studios will honor its centennial by releasing special programming as the company prepares for its second century of entertaining audiences.

“Over the past 100 years, Warner Bros. has created some of the most recognizable and beloved films, TV shows, and characters ever made and has been the place for impactful storytelling that both defines and reflects our culture," David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement.

Throughout the past 100 years, the studio has released several classic films. These are the studio's five highest-grossing movies adjusted for inflation, based on data from Box Office Mojo.

#1: The Exorcist (1973)

The Exorcist is the story of a mother seeking help from two priests to save her daughter when she is possessed by a phantom entity.

The film grossed $1,036,314,504 domestically when adjusted for inflation and was nominated for 10 Oscars, winning for best screenplay and best sound.

#2: The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight is the second entry in the Dark Knight trilogy of films, following the DC Comics superhero Batman.

The film was nominated for eight Oscars and won two, including best supporting actor for Heath Ledger's performance as the Joker. The Dark Knight grossed $697,722,995 domestically when adjusted for inflation.

#3: Blazing Saddles (1974)

An all-time classic satirical comedy Western film, Blazing Saddles was nominated for three Oscars and has been preserved in the National Film Registry.

The film grossed $592,555,052 domestically, accounting for inflation.

#4: Batman (1989)

Despite being about the same superhero, Batman is in a different iteration of the DC comic book hero than The Dark Knight . The film tells the story of Batman and his fight against his arch-nemesis, the Joker.

Batman won an Oscar for art direction, and the film grossed $590,050,451 domestically when adjusted for inflation.

#5: My Fair Lady (1964)

One of the most memorable performances in Audrey Hepburn's illustrious career, the film tells the story of the Broadway musical of the same name.

My Fair Lady won eight Oscars, including for best picture, best director, and best actor, and it grossed $562,782,814 domestically when adjusted for inflation.

The studio's 100th anniversary is on April 4, 2023, although the company says the celebration will occur for all 12 months of 2023. Another iconic studio, the Walt Disney Company, also turns 100 with major celebrations planned for Oct. 16 and throughout the year.