R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
94.3 Lite FM

5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State

Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
94.3 Lite FM

VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap

With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Hochul Vetoes Indigenous Graves Protection Act

Pictured Above: The Hawthorne Road site on Sugar Loaf Hill, where human remains believed to be a Shinnecock grave site were found on a construction site in 2018. New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that had unanimous support in the State Legislature that would have protected indigenous gravesites in the waning days of 2022, a move that makes New York still just one of three states in the union that does not provide this protection.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State

Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hill

New York to ban ‘forever chemicals’ from clothing by end of year

New York will be joining California in banning toxic “forever chemicals” from clothing, under a law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) just before the new year. The bill, passed by the state legislature in May, will amend New York’s environmental conservation law to eliminate the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in apparel by Dec.…
CALIFORNIA STATE
WIBX 950

These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023

You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
Lite 98.7

4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York

Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
BATAVIA, NY
newjerseylocalnews.com

Some Lawmakers Are Unhappy With Hochul’s Plan to Raise the Minimum Wage to $15.00, and They Want to Raise It to $21.00.

Kathy Hochul, the governor, is making some important announcements that will help many people. Million-dollar funding proposals to address water pollution have been discussed on occasion. Not only that, but new opportunities for participation in various programs occasionally arise. Household Energy Services in New York State is one such program....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wdkx.com

Free Electronic Waste Recycling In New York State New Law Now In Effect

Looking to recycle some of the old electronics you’ve been holding on to because you don’t want to pay to dispose of them?. Now there are more options as New York State has new rules that allows you to recycle electronics for FREE. The revised state law for...

