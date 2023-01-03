Read full article on original website
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State
Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
VIDEO: Remarkable Predator Freed from NY Trap
With teeth that sharp, the only choice was to call a professional. Video was recently released by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) showing a special rescue mission with a very happy ending. The Wrong Animal was Caught. The NYDEC shared that they were contacted by a hunter...
New NY law bans sale of certain laundry detergents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to a new law that recently went into effect, several popular laundry detergents are illegal to sell in New York — but they can still be found being stocked on store shelves. The New York State Department of Conservation officially established a legal...
Hochul Vetoes Indigenous Graves Protection Act
Pictured Above: The Hawthorne Road site on Sugar Loaf Hill, where human remains believed to be a Shinnecock grave site were found on a construction site in 2018. New York Governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that had unanimous support in the State Legislature that would have protected indigenous gravesites in the waning days of 2022, a move that makes New York still just one of three states in the union that does not provide this protection.
Massive Snowfall? Winter Is Likely To Get Much Worse In New York State
Winter has been BRUTAL in New York State and it looks like the worst is yet to come. I live in Buffalo and there have been some years when winter really didn't rear its ugly head until late December. Not this year though. I'm sure you've heard about the two horrible snowstorms we had - one in November, one in December. In November it was a lake-effect snowstorm. In December, the deadly blizzard that killed 42 people in Western New York was caused by a cyclone bomb brought on by winter storm Elliott.
Massive Bomb Cyclone For New York State?
The new year has already brought about so many challenges and we are only a few days in. The snow that fell across Western New York is all but gone and the heavy rain is starting to let up. But what is next for us here in the Empire State?
New York to ban ‘forever chemicals’ from clothing by end of year
New York will be joining California in banning toxic “forever chemicals” from clothing, under a law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) just before the new year. The bill, passed by the state legislature in May, will amend New York’s environmental conservation law to eliminate the use of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in apparel by Dec.…
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
New York State civil service exam: These applications are open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service has released its January application schedule for upcoming exams. The computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. There are four examinations opened for January for the following positions: Institution safety officer, security officer, security officer...
Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money
It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.
Interview: AAA official Patti Artessa talks gas prices as we charge into 2023
The gas tax holiday in New York state has ceased as of January 1, 2023. State fuel taxes were suspended last June amidst soaring pump prices, primarily due to the overseas conflict between Russia and the Ukraine. After prices peaked over the summer, gasoline has steadily come back down to...
Lawsuits Accuse Brooklyn-Based BK Lobster Chain of Fraud, Wage Theft, Unpaid Rent
This article was reported and published in a partnership between Brooklyn Paper and THE CITY. BK Lobster, a seafood restaurant that started in Brooklyn and has expanded rapidly across the country, sold multiple franchises in New York without registering them, in violation of state law, THE CITY and Brooklyn Paper have found.
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023
You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
4 Creepy ‘Tunnels’ Found in Western New York
Wow, this looks really creepy at first. What do you think these are? You are walking in the woods on a hike and come across four 'tunnel-like' structures that look like they have been there for hundreds of years. Bob Szatkowski and his daughter were hiking when they came across these 4 'tunnels' that were in the middle of NOWHERE in Batavia. All four or they are side by side with bricks in a perfect half-moon structure, but it looks like they have been abandoned. Have you ever seen this before? What do you think these are?
Some Lawmakers Are Unhappy With Hochul’s Plan to Raise the Minimum Wage to $15.00, and They Want to Raise It to $21.00.
Kathy Hochul, the governor, is making some important announcements that will help many people. Million-dollar funding proposals to address water pollution have been discussed on occasion. Not only that, but new opportunities for participation in various programs occasionally arise. Household Energy Services in New York State is one such program....
Free Electronic Waste Recycling In New York State New Law Now In Effect
Looking to recycle some of the old electronics you’ve been holding on to because you don’t want to pay to dispose of them?. Now there are more options as New York State has new rules that allows you to recycle electronics for FREE. The revised state law for...
