Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark
A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
Arrest Made in Shreveport Attempted Murder
On January 3rd, 2023, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 300 block of West 70th Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female whose vehicle was struck by gunfire. The victim was not injured. Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime...
Crawfish Prices in Shreveport-Bossier 2023
Crawfish have started to trickle in to some Shreveport and Bossier restaurants. But if you just have to have your fix, you might want to run to the bank and get a loan. Crawfish prices this early in the season will set you back almost as much as a good ribeye steak.
Viral Louisiana Star Fired From State Police Over Hit & Run
If You Hear "Let's Get It Dude" We All Think of the Same Dude on TikTok Right?. StaleKracker is a cajun cook who has captivated the hearts of people all over America. He started off by sharing cajun cooking videos and before we knew it the cajun cook had over 6 million followers on TikTok and even had his own cooking spices.
Texas Woman Killed in Crash Near Mansfield
On Tuesday, just after 9:30PM, Louisiana State Troopers from Troop G responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 513 near Oxford Cutoff Rd. The crash claimed the life of 52 year-old Schanda Roundtree of Nacogdoches, Texas. After investigation, the troopers discovered a 2013 Mack Truck, driven by...
Broken Sewer Reason for Partial Closure of Shreveport Intersection
Once again, the failing, antiquated infrastructure of Shreveport's water and sewerage has been called into question as it has now caused more traffic congestion at an already congested intersection. And this time, stopped traffic has plenty of time to suffer through a terrible smell. According to the Louisiana Department of...
Are You Guilty Of Breaking This Simple Louisiana Law?
The website for personal injury attorney, Morris Bart, posted a number of Louisiana laws, that a good number of us could be proven guilty for violating. Thank the Lord that most of these are not longer enforced, but it makes you wonder what prompted the state of Louisiana's need for such legislation to begin with.
Ellerbe Road Power Outage Caused by Drunk Driver Crash
Ellerbe Road at the intersection of Highway 175 is completely closed due to a major crash that also caused a power outage in the area. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that a St. Landry Parish man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and careless operation of a vehicle.
Caddo Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Caddo residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
Cash for Covid Shots Will Continue in Shreveport Schools
Caddo Parish teachers and other school employees can continue to get incentive payments to get weekly COVID testing. And this program also includes students. School administrators have sent out a reminder which says "the school phase starts over in January! Students, faculty, and staff it is not too late to sign up."
Are More People Moving In, or Out of Louisiana?
Red states... blue states... only this time, the colors have a much different meaning. Instead of political leanings, this time the colors denote states gaining or losing population. North American Van Lines recently released their annual Migration Report, showing trends from 2022 of which states have more people leaving, or...
Dreaming of Winning Mega Millions Monster Jackpot in Louisiana
Folk all around Louisiana are dreaming about hitting it big. The latest Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to nearly a billion dollars. The jackpot for Friday night's drawing is now at $940 million dollars. The one time, lump sum payout is $483 million before taxes. This makes this big prize the 4th largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 6th largest jackpot in U.S. history.
Shreveport-Bossier Mardi Gras Calendar of Events for the 2023 Season
If you know, you know! Revelers in Shreveport-Bossier City and the rest of the Ark-La-Tex celebrate Mardi Gras all year long! From parties to parades to coronations and grand bals, if it's about Carnival, you'll find what you're looking for here! Make sure you bookmark this page so you don't miss a single bead, throw, or party!
Starbucks Set To Return To Shreveport’s West Side
Well, caffeine fans in Shreveport have something to look forward to as we start 2023. According to Yahoo! News, Starbucks is set to return to Shreveport's west side. We say "returns" because there was a Starbucks location on Shreveport's west side a few years back. That location was at 6730 Pines Road, but has been closed for some time now. Leaving the busy area just off I-20 without the warmth of a cup of Starbucks for years.
What Are the Chances of Landing Your Perfect Man in Louisiana?
It's human to want love and companionship, right? If you're an adult, chances are that you've spent some time thinking about what you're looking for in your perfect partner. Well, buckle up, because what you're looking for may not exist ladies. Are your standards too high? Are you a crazy...
Here are the Best King Cake Options According to Shreveport
While People All Over America are Coming up With New Year Resolutions, Louisiana is Getting Ready for King Cake. If eating clean was something you were going to work on in 2023, just leave Louisiana now. King Cake Season Has Arrived in Shreveport-Bossier. It won't be long until we all...
Martha Stewart Should Be the Official Girl Crush of Texas
If you haven't seen domestic goddess Martha Stewart in her video about this Texas titan of booze, you're missing out on some serious belly laughs!. First, I need to tell you about a fad that's come about in the last few years. It's called 'dry January' and it's basically when you abstain from drinking alcohol for the entire month of January. Why? Because January comes right after December and the holidays, the time of year that a lot of people tend to drink to excess. In fact, research shows that going a full month without alcohol leads to lower blood pressure, cholesterol, and diabetes risk, as well as lower cancer-related proteins in the blood. The initiative was started in 2013 by Alcohol Change UK. Their website says the movement began with 4,000 participants and has since grown to over 130,000 people taking part last year. The concept is so popular, you can even find tons of 'mocktail' recipes specific to the cause online to help curb any cravings you might have.
Bossier Police Hope You Can Identify These Counterfeiters
Twice in just three days, retailers at Pierre Bossier Mall were hit by a couple of counterfeiters. The first of these two instances took place on Saturday, 12/24/22, when the black female, pictured below, wearing a grey sweater and a black face mask went into Dillard's at Pierre Bossier Mall.
Louisiana Schools Join Growing List of Groups Banning TikTok
One of the major news stories from 2022 has continued into 2023. Government officials, starting at the national level, and going down to local levels, have either discussed, or have taken action to ban TikTok from any municipality-issued computer or smart device. Louisiana State Superintindent of Education Cade Brumley has...
Lawsuit Filed Against City of Shreveport Over Council President
Shreveport and the City Council are being sued in Caddo District Court over the recent vote to elect a Chairman of the Council. During the Saturday noon meeting of the newly sworn in Council, Grayson Boucher was nominated to be Chairman. Jim Taliaferro and Gary Brooks voted for Boucher. Chairman James Green did not call for "no" votes. The panel moved on, assuming Boucher did not get enough votes from the 7 member panel.
