Football transfer rumours: Jude Bellingham set for talks on his future?

The next month promises to be a busy time for Jude Bellingham watchers. After reminding everyone of why he’s one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world with his performances for England in Qatar, he looks likely to be the subject of unprecedented levels of tittle-tattle this winter.

According to AS in Spain, the Borussia Dortmund hierarchy have called an imminent meeting with Bellingham to discuss his future. He is expected to express his desire for a transfer at the end of the season, with Real Madrid , Liverpool , Chelsea , Manchester City and no doubt pretty much every other club in Europe keen on signing him.

Dortmund want more than £120m for Bellingham all in, however, which puts him out of many clubs’ reach. Given the competition for his signature, Liverpool have run the rule over alternative options, including Matheus Nunes .

Despite Nunes’s slow start to life at Wolves, Jürgen Klopp is still interested in a player he was close to signing last summer. Pep Guardiola called the 24-year-old “one of the best players in the world” after Manchester City faced his then club Sporting in the Champions League last term, so he must be worth a punt.

Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay have been given a reprieve at Manchester United despite limited game time recently because Erik ten Hag wants to keep them as cover. Having admitted that United need to improve their attacking options this month, Ten Hag continues to be linked with a move for Atlético Madrid’s João Félix . He could cost £18.6m just to bring in on loan, though, which could prove to be a proverbial stumbling block.

At the other end of the table, Nottingham Forest appear to be ready to move Emmanuel Dennis on. One of 22 signings brought in last summer, he has underwhelmed with one goal in all competitions. There could be a sticking point in that having played for Watford and Forest this season he can only sign for a club overseas or return to Vicarage Road. Forest are also open to offers for Harry Arter , Loïc Mbe Soh , Cafú and Lyle Taylor .

Chelsea find themselves deep in negotiations over the structure of a potential £112m deal for Enzo Fernández , a standout performer at the World Cup with Argentina. While Chelsea are keen to pay the fee in three annual instalments, Benfica aren’t entirely convinced.

If negotiations for Fernández fall through, Graham Potter has his eye on Alexis Mac Allister , a player he knows well from their time together at Brighton, and Edson Álvarez , who has excelled at Ajax in recent seasons. Chelsea are also close to completing a move for Andrey Santos , Vasco da Gama’s 18-year-old midfielder. He was previously linked with Liverpool, but such are the twists and turns of the transfer window.