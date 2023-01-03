ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: Jude Bellingham set for talks on his future?

By Will Magee
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yUwJ7_0k1gpO5E00
Jude Bellingham Photograph: Phil Oldham/REX/Shutterstock

The next month promises to be a busy time for Jude Bellingham watchers. After reminding everyone of why he’s one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world with his performances for England in Qatar, he looks likely to be the subject of unprecedented levels of tittle-tattle this winter.

According to AS in Spain, the Borussia Dortmund hierarchy have called an imminent meeting with Bellingham to discuss his future. He is expected to express his desire for a transfer at the end of the season, with Real Madrid , Liverpool , Chelsea , Manchester City and no doubt pretty much every other club in Europe keen on signing him.

Related: Transfer latest: Leeds land Wöber, Arsenal bid basic £44m for Mudryk

Dortmund want more than £120m for Bellingham all in, however, which puts him out of many clubs’ reach. Given the competition for his signature, Liverpool have run the rule over alternative options, including Matheus Nunes .

Despite Nunes’s slow start to life at Wolves, Jürgen Klopp is still interested in a player he was close to signing last summer. Pep Guardiola called the 24-year-old “one of the best players in the world” after Manchester City faced his then club Sporting in the Champions League last term, so he must be worth a punt.

Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay have been given a reprieve at Manchester United despite limited game time recently because Erik ten Hag wants to keep them as cover. Having admitted that United need to improve their attacking options this month, Ten Hag continues to be linked with a move for Atlético Madrid’s João Félix . He could cost £18.6m just to bring in on loan, though, which could prove to be a proverbial stumbling block.

At the other end of the table, Nottingham Forest appear to be ready to move Emmanuel Dennis on. One of 22 signings brought in last summer, he has underwhelmed with one goal in all competitions. There could be a sticking point in that having played for Watford and Forest this season he can only sign for a club overseas or return to Vicarage Road. Forest are also open to offers for Harry Arter , Loïc Mbe Soh , Cafú and Lyle Taylor .

Chelsea find themselves deep in negotiations over the structure of a potential £112m deal for Enzo Fernández , a standout performer at the World Cup with Argentina. While Chelsea are keen to pay the fee in three annual instalments, Benfica aren’t entirely convinced.

If negotiations for Fernández fall through, Graham Potter has his eye on Alexis Mac Allister , a player he knows well from their time together at Brighton, and Edson Álvarez , who has excelled at Ajax in recent seasons. Chelsea are also close to completing a move for Andrey Santos , Vasco da Gama’s 18-year-old midfielder. He was previously linked with Liverpool, but such are the twists and turns of the transfer window.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Gianluca Vialli obituary

Gianluca Vialli, who has died of pancreatic cancer aged 58, became the first Italian to manage a top-flight English football club when he took over at Chelsea in 1998, guiding them to FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup trophies. However, he will be better remembered for his playing career as a dynamic, intelligent and versatile forward at Sampdoria and Juventus, as well as for Italy, with whom he won 59 caps between 1985 and 1992.
The Guardian

Kenyan police arrest suspect over killing of LGBTQ+ activist

Police investigating the death of an LGBTQ+ rights campaigner whose body was discovered stuffed in a metal trunk have arrested a suspect, they said. Edwin Chiloba, a 25-year-old fashion designer and model, was found dead by the roadside earlier this week about 40km (25 miles) outside the Rift Valley town of Eldoret, media reports said.
The Guardian

Rising MMA star Victoria ‘The Prodigy’ Lee dies at age of 18

Victoria Lee, one of the world’s most promising young mixed martial artists, has died at the age of 18 her family have confirmed. “She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then,” wrote her sister, Angela, in an Instagram post on Saturday. “We miss her … [m]ore than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same. Victoria was the most beautiful soul who ever lived. She was the best little sister in the world.”
HAWAII STATE
BBC

Saturday's transfer gossip: Depay, Bellingham, Mudryk, Fernandez, Thuram

Barcelona and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, wants to rejoin Manchester United six years after leaving Old Trafford. (Sport - in Spanish) Manchester City are planning to revamp their midfield next season and Borussia Dortmund's England international Jude Bellingham, 19, is a key target. (ESPN) Borussia Dortmund expect Bellingham to...
The Independent

Gianluca Vialli death: Former Chelsea and Italy forward dies aged 58 after cancer battle

Gianluca Vialli, the former Chelsea and Italy forward, has died aged 58.Vialli was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 but was given the all-clear a year later. He had recently been working with the Italian national team but took a step back from duties this winter when the cancer reemerged and his health worsened. “At the end of a long and difficult negotiation with my wonderful team of oncologists, I have decided to suspend, hopefully temporarily, my present and future professional commitments,” he said on 14 December. “The goal is to use all my energies to help my body...
The Guardian

‘You will get it wrong … but you can’t make it worse’: 16 ways to talk to people who are grieving

‘So, where do your parents live?” Um … Your heart pauses for a second. You clench your drink. You take a breath in … Oh, they’re still looking at you – you haven’t said anything yet. So … yeah … Should you go into it? Where are you? Should you lie? How bad is today? Can you speak the truth without your voice cracking? Are they in the club? Would they notice if you ran away now? Yeah, so … It’s been too long. Just say something. Just start with the truth.
The Guardian

Drag racer Sam Fenech dies after crashing into camera tower at Ipswich raceway

The drag racer Sam Fenech has died after his vehicle left the track at Willowbank Raceway in Ipswich on Saturday night and crashed into a camera tower. “It is with great sadness that Top Fuel Racing Australia announces that Sam Fenech, driver of the Fabietti Racing Doorslammer, has succumbed to injuries suffered in a racing accident at Willowbank Raceway and passed away this evening,” the raceway said on social media.
The Guardian

Fears US supreme court could radically reshape clean water rules

A 15-year legal tussle over a tiny plot of land near a lake in northern Idaho could culminate in the US supreme court drastically reshaping clean water laws across the country, with a decision by the conservative-dominated court now looming. The case is the latest and perhaps most significant of...
AOL Corp

Ronaldo the latest star to end career in soccer outpost

FILE - Pele of the New York Cosmos gestures during a press conference in New York on Sept. 29, 1977. Cristiano Ronaldo is not the first soccer superstar to head off to one of the world’s supposed minor leagues in the latter years of his career. Many of soccer's biggest names like Pelé, Johan Cruyff, Zico, Xavi Hernandez and now the 37-year-old Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have found themselves prolonging their careers at unlikely soccer outposts usually for vast amounts of money. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz, File)
The Guardian

The Guardian

547K+
Followers
125K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy