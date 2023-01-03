ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough Township, NJ

Hillsborough: 2023 will be the year of the warehouse

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
HILLSBOROUGH - It will be year of the warehouse in Hillsborough.

There are five applications for warehouse developments pending before the township Planning Board and a legal battle is brewing in state Superior Court and federal court over a warehouse that was rejected by the Planning Board.

Few issues in recent years have generated as much public interest, controversy and opposition in Hillsborough than proposals to build warehouses. Planning Board meetings on the proposals have been jammed with residents expressing vehement opposition to the projects in their neighborhoods and the impact of traffic.

The Jan. 12 Planning Board meeting will have a public hearing on one warehouse project and board members will schedule hearings on four other proposals.

On the agenda for next week's meeting is a continuation of the public hearing on a plan by JMJA4ABBEL, of Westfield, to build an 85,348-square-foot warehouse on Amwell Road, just east of the Willow Road intersection.

The Amwell Road project is proposed by the same principal developer of the Harvard Way plan and one of the Homestead Road proposals, REDCOM.

The Amwell Road plan calls for the warehouse, about 150% the size of a football field, to be built on the vacant 11.35-acre property which is in the township's Corporate Development Zone where a warehouse is a conditional use.

The warehouse would be set back 270 feet from Amwell Road. An easement for a natural gas pipeline crosses the property.

A traffic impact study prepared for the developer says that the warehouse in total for a 24-hour period would generate a traffic count of 119 cars and 54 trucks. The driveway to the warehouse would be about 600 feet from the Willow Road intersection.

The developer's community impact study says that the warehouse could generate 43 new jobs.

The study also finds that the development, with an assessment of $7.1 million, would generate, at 2020 rates, annual property tax revenue of $168,388.18 to be divided among the township, the school district and Somerset County.

The study also concluded that no additional public-school students would be generated by the project because there is no housing proposed.

At next week's meeting the board will also schedule public hearings on two warehouse developments on Homestead Road, a Weston Road proposal across from the Hearthstone at Hillsborough senior community and another on River Road north of Millstone.

Meanwhile, a court battle is beginninging over the planning Board's rejection to build an 107,366-square-foot warehouse on nine acres at the southern end of Harvard Way off Route 206 next to the Green Hills neighborhood.

Harvard Way JMJ4 filed a suit in Somerset County Superior Court on Dec. 22 charging that the Planning Board decision was “plainly arbitrary, capricious and unreasonable.”

Eight days later, on Dec. 30, the developer filed another suit challenging the rejection in federal court.

That suit alleged that the board's rejection was "selective enforcement," because the board "treated this application differently than an application for any other type of use by demonstrating a bias against warehousing."

The federal lawsuit also charges the board's decision constituted 'inverse condemnation" because the decision "stripped the property of any economic utility and thus any beneficial or productive use of the land, as it cannot be developed."

The suit argues that the township and board "must compensate" the developer for the value of the property.

