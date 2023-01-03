ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island Park, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

East Orange man faces charges in stabbings of 2 Newark police officers

An East Orange man is accused of stabbing two Newark police officers and injuring a third. The officers were responding to a domestic violence call on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Thursday evening. Newark police say Michael Cherry, 32, assaulted a woman and stabbed a neighbor who tried to intervene.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Police: Man stabbed during dispute with girlfriend in Yonkers

Police say a man was stabbed in the shoulder during a dispute with his girlfriend in Yonkers Thursday evening. They say it happened a little before 8 p.m. in the area of 98 Elliot Ave. Officials say the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered...
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Long Island Expressway westbound lanes reopened following crash in Plainview

Westbound lanes reopened on the Long Island Expressway in Plainview Saturday night after a crash closed them for hours. Authorities say the accident happened on the westbound lanes between Washington Avenue and Old Country/Round Swamp Road. The westbound lanes were closed for about four hours. Nassau police said the accident...
PLAINVIEW, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy