Police: Man arrested for running around Lake Ronkonkoma park with gun; AR-15 found in home
Officers say a caller reported a man with a gun at Raynor Park Saturday around 4:30 p.m.
Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifter in Yonkers
Authorities say just before 7:30 a.m., an employee at the Family Dollar on Main Street confronted a shoplifter, who then stabbed the worker and fled the store.
News 12
Police: Bronx man arrested for shoplifting Yonkers Marshalls twice in one week
Police arrested a Bronx man for shoplifting a Marshalls in Yonkers. Police say a video shows Franklyn Rosario from the Bronx shoplifting from the Marshalls on Central Park Avenue Saturday. They say this is the second time this week Rosario was seen shoplifting. Police say first precinct officers were already...
Police: Man shot in the head in Riverhead; 2 suspects at large
Officers say it happened around 6:15 p.m. on East Main Street, where 47-year-old James Ayers was found.
Police: Robbery at jewelry store in Passaic may be linked to burglary at Montville gun shop
An armed robbery at a jewelry store in Passaic may be linked to a burglary at a Montville gun shop on Friday.
Police: Bronx man faces multiple felony charges following Yonkers Marshalls shoplifting arrest
This was the second time this week he had been seen shoplifting and his 13th arrest to date.
NYPD: 3 suspects wanted for stealing bag with $300,000 from Brinks truck in Sunset Park
The NYPD says a Brinks security truck was parked in front of the Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue, ready to bring money bags inside.
Police: Firearms stolen from Montville gun shop
The theft happened at FSS Armory on Route 46 in the Pine Brook section of Montville.
VIDEO: East Haven officer shoots at wanted man after chasing suspect across I-95 in Milford
The Office of the Inspector General is investigating and released a preliminary report that includes body camera footage—not just of the shooting, but the first attempt to take Nicholas Gambardella, 27, into custody.
Police: 3 Norwalk men face charges after 4-month narcotics investigation
Authorities searched a home on Osborne Avenue Wednesday.
Bridgeport police arrest 2nd suspect in 2019 deadly beating inside grocery store
Luis Hernandez, 44, of Waterbury, is charged with first-degree manslaughter and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault for his alleged role in the death of Miguel Lopez in May 2019.
News 12
East Orange man faces charges in stabbings of 2 Newark police officers
An East Orange man is accused of stabbing two Newark police officers and injuring a third. The officers were responding to a domestic violence call on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Thursday evening. Newark police say Michael Cherry, 32, assaulted a woman and stabbed a neighbor who tried to intervene.
At least 3 hospitalized after crash leaves vehicle overturned in Bethpage
A witness told News 12 Long Island that an elderly person was driving a black Nissan and was attempting to make a left turn but was startled by a car horn.
Police: Arrested suspect fatally kicked man out of window in the Bronx
The NYPD released new information linked to a homicide that occurred back in September in the Bronx.
Newark police release surveillance video of Christmas Eve armed robbery
The video shows the two masked men walking into the Domino's Pizza on Springfield Avenue before one of them pulled out a gun.
News 12
Police: Man stabbed during dispute with girlfriend in Yonkers
Police say a man was stabbed in the shoulder during a dispute with his girlfriend in Yonkers Thursday evening. They say it happened a little before 8 p.m. in the area of 98 Elliot Ave. Officials say the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered...
News 12
Long Island Expressway westbound lanes reopened following crash in Plainview
Westbound lanes reopened on the Long Island Expressway in Plainview Saturday night after a crash closed them for hours. Authorities say the accident happened on the westbound lanes between Washington Avenue and Old Country/Round Swamp Road. The westbound lanes were closed for about four hours. Nassau police said the accident...
Over $1 million worth of fentanyl found inside diaper box in the Bronx
Authorities arrested Sergio Velasquez in the parking lot of a Wendy's on Broadway back on Dec. 27 and seized the large supply of fentanyl.
Detectives: Elmont after-school director arrested for sex-related crimes with 10-year-old girl
According to detectives, the 10-year-old female victim attends the after-school program and was also present at Butler’s home for child care at 81 Rockmart Ave. in Elmont.
News 12
Stamford police expand search for Errol Whyte to tri-state area over 1 week after his disappearance
The Stamford police are widening their search for Errol Whyte to include the tri-state area after his red 2020 Ford Explorer was found on I-95 last Monday. His phone, keys, and wallet were still in the vehicle. His son told News 12 he was last seen at his house in...
