Swampscott, MA

msonewsports.com

(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Rockport High School Hockey Coach Kyle Nelson

ROCKPORT – The Rockport Vikings (4-4-0) evened their record Wednesday with a 3 to 1 win over Pentucket. Coach Kyle Nelson is pleased with the team’s progress after early-season losses to Triton (3-1-2) and Essex-Tech (7-0-1). The Vikings host North Reading (2-3-) at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Talbot Rink in Gloucester.
ROCKPORT, MA
msonewsports.com

(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Essex Tech Hockey Coach Mark Leonard – “Extremely Close Bunch” Unbeaten at 7-0-1

DANVERS – Coach Mark Leonard’s Essex Tech Hawks (7-0-1) are off this weekend after beating Greater Lowell/ Nashoba 9-0 on Tuesday. The Hawks have scored 51 goals, while allowing only 15 through the first 8 games. In this interview, Coach Leonard critiques his team, focusing on its strength; and he also takes a look at the road ahead.
ESSEX, MA
msonewsports.com

(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Lynnfield High School Hockey Coach Jon Gardner – Pioneers’ Version of “Perfection Line” Beginning to Form

LYNNFIEILD – The Lynnfield Pioneers continue unbeaten (6-0-1) as a result of their 4-2 win over Newburyport (1-3-1) Wednesdayby a score of 2-0. Coach Jon Gardner (along with his assistants, including brother Jay) emphasizes five “pillars of bedrock” that are needed to build the foundation of solid Lynnfield High School hockey.
LYNNFIELD, MA
msonewsports.com

Podcast: Wakefield High School Athletic Director Brendan Kent: Fall State Titles – Winter Sports Updates

WAKEFIELD – (Podcast) The Wakefield High School athletic program earned two state championships this past fall. (Boys Cross Country – Football) In this podcast Wakefield athletic director Brendan Kent shares several stories from the fall season and provides an update on the Warriors winter sports programs. Tonight, the boys and girls basketball teams will play their rivalry games at Melrose in a boys / girls doubleheader.
WAKEFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
BOSTON, MA
msonewsports.com

Wenham Police Officers Wearing Beards All Winter in Honor of Sergeant’s Late Brother

WENHAM – Members of the Wenham Police Department are taking part in an extended “No Shave November” this winter in support of the family of one of their own. While Wenham is one of many departments that typically waives its facial hair policy in November, members are getting an opportunity to wear beards much longer as a show of solidarity with Sgt. Michael Mscisz and his family.
WENHAM, MA
WPRI 12 News

At least 5 injured following crash in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPR) — At least five people were injured in a car crash in Providence Saturday night. The crash happened at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. around 8 p.m.  Police on scene tell 12 News that three cars were involved in the crash. Police say one of cars was traveling […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
MANCHESTER, NH
FUN 107

Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It

Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
DARTMOUTH, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Body of Missing Person Recovered from Lake Quinsigamond

WORCESTER - Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday. A report shortly after 10 AM led to the search operation by the fire department. Divers recovered the body at 2:21 PM. The identity of the victim was not released. Several agencies...
WORCESTER, MA

