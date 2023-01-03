Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.MsBirgithBoston, MA
Red Sox Save Face And Reputation By Signing Devers Long-TermIBWAABoston, MA
Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation ContinuesDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
msonewsports.com
Friday Night Sports Scoreboard – Hear from North Reading Boys Basketball Coach Joe Casey
Joe Casey – North Reading Boys Basketball Coach with Bill Newell. North Reading boys basketball is 4-2, winners of three in a row. Next game Tuesday vs. Ipswich. Triton 3, Amesbury at 1 (Photos Below) Boys Basketball. Salem 57, Peabody 54. Beverly 77, Masconomet 53 – Frost 32pts 18rbs...
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Rockport High School Hockey Coach Kyle Nelson
ROCKPORT – The Rockport Vikings (4-4-0) evened their record Wednesday with a 3 to 1 win over Pentucket. Coach Kyle Nelson is pleased with the team’s progress after early-season losses to Triton (3-1-2) and Essex-Tech (7-0-1). The Vikings host North Reading (2-3-) at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Talbot Rink in Gloucester.
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Essex Tech Hockey Coach Mark Leonard – “Extremely Close Bunch” Unbeaten at 7-0-1
DANVERS – Coach Mark Leonard’s Essex Tech Hawks (7-0-1) are off this weekend after beating Greater Lowell/ Nashoba 9-0 on Tuesday. The Hawks have scored 51 goals, while allowing only 15 through the first 8 games. In this interview, Coach Leonard critiques his team, focusing on its strength; and he also takes a look at the road ahead.
msonewsports.com
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with Lynnfield High School Hockey Coach Jon Gardner – Pioneers’ Version of “Perfection Line” Beginning to Form
LYNNFIEILD – The Lynnfield Pioneers continue unbeaten (6-0-1) as a result of their 4-2 win over Newburyport (1-3-1) Wednesdayby a score of 2-0. Coach Jon Gardner (along with his assistants, including brother Jay) emphasizes five “pillars of bedrock” that are needed to build the foundation of solid Lynnfield High School hockey.
msonewsports.com
Podcast: Wakefield High School Athletic Director Brendan Kent: Fall State Titles – Winter Sports Updates
WAKEFIELD – (Podcast) The Wakefield High School athletic program earned two state championships this past fall. (Boys Cross Country – Football) In this podcast Wakefield athletic director Brendan Kent shares several stories from the fall season and provides an update on the Warriors winter sports programs. Tonight, the boys and girls basketball teams will play their rivalry games at Melrose in a boys / girls doubleheader.
msonewsports.com
Friday, 1/6 – Healey & Driscoll Sworn in as Gov. & Lt. Gov. – New Hires for Essex County DA Tucker – Peabody Fire Photos – Sports Photos
Sports: Check out the local sports photos below on this post. Video: Catch an update from Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon. Weather – Some rain and snow today, temps only into the 30s. Snow may accumulate outside of Route 128. Community News Notes – Photos – Sports Notes and Photos...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
msonewsports.com
Wenham Police Officers Wearing Beards All Winter in Honor of Sergeant’s Late Brother
WENHAM – Members of the Wenham Police Department are taking part in an extended “No Shave November” this winter in support of the family of one of their own. While Wenham is one of many departments that typically waives its facial hair policy in November, members are getting an opportunity to wear beards much longer as a show of solidarity with Sgt. Michael Mscisz and his family.
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
Remember When a 17-Year-Old From Beverly, Massachusetts Had to Land an Airplane Without Landing Gear
I'm not sure what reminded me of this incident. This was one of those wacky news stories that always stuck with me. I found myself wondering, "what if that was me?" Now, I would not necessarily be in this situation; however, if I was, could I react as well as this incredible 17-year-old girl from Beverly, Massachusetts?
At least 5 injured following crash in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPR) — At least five people were injured in a car crash in Providence Saturday night. The crash happened at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Chad Brown St. around 8 p.m. Police on scene tell 12 News that three cars were involved in the crash. Police say one of cars was traveling […]
whdh.com
Teacher injured trying to break up fight at school in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A teacher was taken to the hospital Wednesday after suffering an injury while trying to break up a fight between a group of female students in Mattapan, police said. Officers responded to a report of a teacher injured at 3:30 p.m. at the Young Achievers Science and...
Body recovered after four-hour search of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester
WORCESTER — Worcester Fire Department divers recovered a body from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday afternoon, city officials said. The body, which was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was recovered at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday. Divers began searching the lake shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a report...
WMUR.com
Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Brockton police announce untimely passing of veteran officer
BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police Department on Monday announced the untimely passing of a veteran officer who had served the community for more than two decades. Officer Sean Besarick, 48, worked with the department for 24 years. He was also a veteran of the United States Navy. In...
Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It
Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
thisweekinworcester.com
Body of Missing Person Recovered from Lake Quinsigamond
WORCESTER - Worcester Fire Department divers recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday. A report shortly after 10 AM led to the search operation by the fire department. Divers recovered the body at 2:21 PM. The identity of the victim was not released. Several agencies...
5 Reasons Why I’m in Love With This Stretch of Route One in Kittery, Maine
Kittery is more than just outlet shopping. I found myself with hours to kill in York, Maine recently. So I headed down Route One looking for a Dunkin. *Spoiler Alert* - Found one. But I also found stores that I had no idea existed and I was super excited about it!
Comments / 0