(Submitted, UCOR) The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry has appointed United Cleanup Oak Ridge LLC (UCOR) President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kenneth J. Rueter to its Board of Directors for a three-year term. The Tennessee Chamber is the state’s oldest and most prominent statewide business trade association, impacting public policy on behalf of business and manufacturing for more than a century.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO