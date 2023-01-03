ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

ASAP works to reduce teen crashes

(Submitted, ASAP) ASAP of Anderson has partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to effectively reduce teen crashes and fatalities in 2022. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), teenagers saw a greater reduction in speed-related crashes than other drivers from 2021 to 2022. “ASAP of Anderson...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
UCOR’s President/CEO appointed to TN Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors

(Submitted, UCOR) The Tennessee Chamber of Commerce & Industry has appointed United Cleanup Oak Ridge LLC (UCOR) President & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kenneth J. Rueter to its Board of Directors for a three-year term. The Tennessee Chamber is the state’s oldest and most prominent statewide business trade association, impacting public policy on behalf of business and manufacturing for more than a century.
TENNESSEE STATE

