Bucks County, PA

This Bucks County School District is Using a Survey to Find Their Next Superintendent

By John Fey
 5 days ago
Image via Quakertown Community High School

The school district is looking for community feedback to find the new superintendent.

A Bucks County school district has taken to their community in order to find their next superintendent following the current one’s retirement. Staff writers for the Bucks County Courier Times wrote about the creative activities.

With current Superintendent William Harner’s retirement fast approaching, the Quakertown Community School District is searching for his replacement. The school board will be utilizing input from community members through surveys to find the next superintendent.

“Quakertown Community School District wishes Dr. Harner the best in his retirement,” said Board President Glenn Iosue said in a statement.

“We have a great community and a high-performing district. We look forward to interviewing superintendent candidates that value collaboration and a forward thinking approach to education.”

The survey was published on the school district’s website last week. Community members can say who they think would be a great fit by taking it online and submitting it for review.

Read more about the school district’s activities in the Bucks County Courier Times.

Bucks County, PA
