Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
NFL World Saddened By Urban Meyer Update
No matter how you feel about Urban Meyer, it's pretty sad to see what's happened to him over the past year or so. Meyer, once one of the top coaches at the college level, took a shot in the NFL when he accepted the Jaguars' head coaching position ahead of the 2021 season. He didn't even make ...
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'
If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Yardbarker
NFL is setting up the Seattle Seahawks to miss the playoffs
By scheduling this week’s Seattle Seahawks game before Detroit at Green Bay, the NFL is setting Seattle up to miss the playoffs. Coming into the final game of this season, the upstart Seattle Seahawks still have a chance of reaching the postseason. 12s love it, but by their scheduling, the National Football League appears to be banking on Seattle to miss the party.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Revealed His Favorite NBA Player
Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
Yardbarker
Yankees add former Cardinals 1st round pick to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees have been adding minor-league talent at an incredible pace the past few days, trying to inject competition with spring training around the bend. Most of their acquisitions have been to fill outfield spots or at least try to create a position battle in left field, but their latest signing, Delvin Perez, the St. Louis Cardinals’ former first-round pick back in 2016 and once considered a top 20 prospect, is primarily a shortstop.
Yardbarker
Steelers DC Teryl Austin Details Rookie LB Mark Robinson’s “Appetite For Contact” Led To More Snaps In Week 17
Over the last few weeks, a few Pittsburgh Steelers youngsters have gotten some more playing time. The jolt of energy has led them on a three-game winning streak, positioning them with a legitimate chance at making the playoffs heading into Week 18. One of those beneficiaries has been rookie middle linebacker, Mark Robinson, who didn’t see much action at all early in the season. Rewind to his college days at Ole Miss, where he was originally a running back.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to massive Jimmy Garoppolo update
The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the best teams in the NFC this season despite losing two quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to significant injuries. Lance appears to be done for the year, but it appears that Garoppolo could potentially return in the playoffs. 49ers head coach...
Yardbarker
Steelers QB2 Mitch Trubisky Admits Regret In Decision To Sign So Quickly In Pittsburgh
It hasn’t been a great season for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. After signing a two-year, $14 million deal in the off-season, he was able to win the starting job over Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph in training camp. Despite Trubisky winning the job, it was obvious that the first-round rookie, Pickett, would take over at some point in the season. While he’s remained professional, Trubisky hasn’t been shy about his disappointment in the benching.
Yardbarker
When Kyle Shanahan stopped being surprised by 49ers rookie Brock Purdy
Sometimes it's easy to watch San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy play and forget that he is a rookie. It doesn't matter if he makes a great or a poor play. A fantastic play might have you believing Purdy is a seasoned veteran ... and then you remember he isn't. The same might happen during a mistake. You might think an experienced quarterback should avoid an obvious error ... and then you remember he is a rookie.
Yardbarker
NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles
Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
Look: NFL World Calling For Rookie Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
We're beginning to lose count how many times Raiders fans have called for Josh McDaniels' job. But while getting blown out by the Chiefs on Sunday, the Black Hole once again wanted the coach's head. Vegas finds itself down 31-6 with just over eight minutes to go, and Kansas City...
Yardbarker
Report: Jordan Clarkson Turned Down Extension Offer From Jazz
NBA insider Marc Stein reported that shooting guard Jordan Clarkson has turned down an extension offered by the Utah Jazz. This would confirm earlier reports that the Jazz brain trust was interested in retaining the former Sixth Man of the Year. It’s a major development with the trade deadline looming...
Yardbarker
LeBron James And Shannon Sharpe Shared A Wholesome Moment After Recent Lakers Win: "Skip Bayless Is Crying In His Room"
LeBron James has a lot of supporters in the world of sports, but perhaps no one is as big a believer in the King as Shannon Sharpe. The football Hall Of Famer who does NBA analysis on Undisputed with Skip Bayless, often passionately argues the case for LeBron to be considered the GOAT. Many fans troll him for it, but it would seem that all the love Shannon shows LeBron is appreciated.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Names Team That Will Finish With The Best Record In The West
The 2022-23 Denver Nuggets continue to wreak havoc against every opposition. Back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic is making a strong case for winning the award for the third year in a row, and Mike Malone’s squad continues to hold on to that first seed in the Western Conference. And while...
2023 NFL draft: Let the bidding war begin for the No. 1 overall pick
Thanks to a dramatic comeback win by the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears leapt ahead of them in the 2023 NFL draft order, landing the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. It’s rare that the team holding the top pick in the draft doesn’t need a...
Yardbarker
Giants set to sign Luke Jackson
The Braves have let a ton of pieces from their 2021 World Series team walk over the last two seasons. Some have hurt more than others, and the latest one will sting pretty deep, even if it became expected over the last several months. According to Zach Klein, Luke “The Sliderman” Jackson is finalizing a deal to sign with the Giants.
Insiders 'Believe' NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired After 1 Year With Team
The Houston Texans could be undergoing another coaching search in the near future if the latest reports are true. According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, head coach Lovie Smith has been meeting with ownership in the hopes of landing another season. However, people "familiar with the dynamics" of the team "believe" Smith could be gone after one season - just like David Culley.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says He Needs To Be On The Floor With Bronny James As A Teammate Or Even Playing Against Him
LeBron James has been vocal about his thoughts of playing with his son, Bronny, when he suits up to play in the NBA. And the 38-year-old reiterated his thoughts again when asked about his future in the league, especially after playing for two decades and still going strong. According to...
Yardbarker
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Ponders Intriguing Scenario About Entering College Transfer Portal If It Existed in 2000’s
Roethlisberger, who played wide receiver until his senior year in high school, attended and played for Miami University (OH). He played his first game in 2001 and was drafted by the Steelers in 2004. During the time that he played, the college transfer portal did not exist and players did not typically sit out of bowl games.
