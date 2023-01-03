ST. PAUL, Minn. – With all the recent snow and rain in Minnesota, ice conditions could vary on lakes and rivers across the state. “It adds a lot of weight on top of the ice and so, if people are going out on a lake that’s covered in snow they need to remember that it’s not going to support as much bodyweight gear or equipment,” The DNR’s Nicole Biage said.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO