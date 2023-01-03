Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rochester Institute of Technology is the poorest town in New York.Raj guleriaRochester, NY
What Mistakes Must You Avoid When Buying A Home During The Winter In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Rochester That You Should Try OutTed RiversRochester, NY
Police chase leads to Cicero man’s arrest and recovery of illegal handgun
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man after he led police on a chase into Cicero and was found with an illegal handgun. Onondaga County Sheriff Deputy Webb arrested 31-year-old Marshall Wright of Cicero while he was on patrol just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 8 after he witnessed […]
urbancny.com
Menacing Complaint Leads to Barricaded Suspect on Teall Ave
On Monday, January 2nd, 2022, at around 9:49 A.M., Officers responded to Teall Avenue at Shuart Avenue for a menacing complaint. A call was made to 911, from a delivery driver working in the area, about a male at this location pointing a long gun at others. Officers responded to the scene to investigate.
Utica man takes wife hostage, barricades in bedroom before police end standoff
Utica, N.Y. — A Utica man has been charged after taking his wife hostage before engaging in a hours-long standoff with police, officials said. Police were called around 12:45 p.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Linwood Place for a report of a man armed with a shotgun and knife, Utica police said in a news release on Friday.
13 WHAM
Rochester teen arrested for robbery at Gates motel
Gates, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges following a robbery at a motel in Gates on Wednesday. Officers responded to Motel 6 on Chili Avenue around 10 a.m. and found a 77-year-old woman who said a male suspect approached her in a hallway, threatened her with a weapon, and stole her credit card and cash before fleeing.
WKTV
Suspect charged following Monday's Linwood Place Standoff
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department charged 51-year-old Kyaw Moe OO of Utica on Friday, following a stand-off that occurred Monday on Linwood Place. Police responded to the 1100 block of Linwood around 12:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a domestic incident involving a man with a knife and shotgun. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence where the man was located and secured the interior. They then tried negotiating with the suspect who repeatedly made threats of harming himself and his wife. Community members tried to assist with negotiations as well but were unsuccessful.
Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica
UTICA, NY – Police officers in Utica were dispatched to a home near Walker Street and Kemble Street Friday night after a reported shooting incident took place at the home. When officers arrived on scene, they were notified by a security guard that one person had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen prior to their arrival. “Based on information gathered, it was learned that the victim was shot while inside a residence on the 1300 block of Kemble Street,” the Utica Police Department said in a statement. “Officers immediately went to that location and The post Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
WKTV
Mohawk stabbing victim dies
MOHAWK, N.Y. – The victim from the Mohawk incident that occurred on Wednesday passed away Friday evening, according to State Police. LaPlante ,26, was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center just after emergency responders arrived at the apartment complex at 30 East Main Street around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, she was stabbed multiple times in the chest.
Troopers seize 29 guns during drug investigation into Central NY man
A Madison County, New York, man is facing 16 felony charges after police seized more than two dozen firearms from his home, state troopers said Friday. Thomas R. Butts, 37, was charged with with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 15 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 22 counts of first-degree failure to safely store firearms.
RPD: Two men stabbed, two men arrested during fight on Weyl St
Two men were arrested Saturday morning in connection to a fight on Weyl St. that left two other men stabbed, the Rochester Police Department announced.
Syracuse police officer on paid leave after firing shotgun in apartment, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police officer is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation after he fired a shotgun in an apartment complex, police said Friday. Officer Ahmad Bradley was off-duty Wednesday in his Kimbrook Manor apartment in Clay when the gun fired, Onondaga County...
Syracuse authorities hoodwinked by impersonator; innocent woman spends night in jail on gun charge
Syracuse, NY -- A Massachusetts woman wrongfully spent a night in a Syracuse jail last year after an impersonator tricked authorities into arresting and indicting the wrong person in a gun case, the woman’s lawyer said. The innocent 32-year-old woman had her felony criminal possession of a firearm indictment...
Man accidentally shoots himself while hunting in CNY, deputies say
Remsen, N.Y. -- A man accidentally shot himself while hunting in Oneida County Saturday afternoon, deputies said. Around 1 p.m., deputies received a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the woods off Old Stage Road in the town of Remsen, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. The man was walking to the nearest road, deputies said.
CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance
A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
Crime Stoppers Asking for Help Locating Wanted Person of Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Oneida County Sheriff's Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is looking for 41-year-old Jay M. Mather of Rome on a drug court bench warrant stemming from a charge of assault in the city of Rome, according to Investigator Said Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.
iheart.com
Rochester Man Pleads Guilty in Bus Stop Homicide
A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a city teen. Police say 19-year-old Salahuddin Floyd Junior gunned down 17-year-old Bryson Simpson as Simpson was getting off a school bus on Otis Street last March. Both Floyd and Simpson attended Edison Tech, but police didn't...
Woman stabbed overnight on Webster Ave, RPD investigates
Before midnight on Thursday, the victim walked into Rochester General Hospital with at least one stab wound in her lower body.
Rochester man sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping nursing home resident
52-year-old Khadka Pradhan worked at the Shore Winds Nursing Home as a housekeeper.
Woman, 3 teens accused of critically injuring 54-year-old man in stabbing attack
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed by a woman and three teens in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood, police said. Sinclaire Blalock was stabbed in the chest and back around 3:55 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Brighton Avenue, according to a news release from the Syracuse police.
27-year-old man dead after North Side shooting, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man died after being shot on the North Side of Syracuse Saturday night, police said. At 11:43 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Sunset Avenue where they found two men shot, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse Police. The...
Rochester woman pleads guilty to assaulting two people on an airplane
Each count of McKnight's charges carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison, as well as a $5,000 fine. McKnight's sentencing is scheduled for May 16.
