Menacing Complaint Leads to Barricaded Suspect on Teall Ave

On Monday, January 2nd, 2022, at around 9:49 A.M., Officers responded to Teall Avenue at Shuart Avenue for a menacing complaint. A call was made to 911, from a delivery driver working in the area, about a male at this location pointing a long gun at others. Officers responded to the scene to investigate.
SYRACUSE, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester teen arrested for robbery at Gates motel

Gates, N.Y. — A Rochester man faces charges following a robbery at a motel in Gates on Wednesday. Officers responded to Motel 6 on Chili Avenue around 10 a.m. and found a 77-year-old woman who said a male suspect approached her in a hallway, threatened her with a weapon, and stole her credit card and cash before fleeing.
ROCHESTER, NY
WKTV

Suspect charged following Monday's Linwood Place Standoff

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department charged 51-year-old Kyaw Moe OO of Utica on Friday, following a stand-off that occurred Monday on Linwood Place. Police responded to the 1100 block of Linwood around 12:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a domestic incident involving a man with a knife and shotgun. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence where the man was located and secured the interior. They then tried negotiating with the suspect who repeatedly made threats of harming himself and his wife. Community members tried to assist with negotiations as well but were unsuccessful.
UTICA, NY
Shore News Network

Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica

UTICA, NY – Police officers in Utica were dispatched to a home near Walker Street and Kemble Street Friday night after a reported shooting incident took place at the home. When officers arrived on scene, they were notified by a security guard that one person had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen prior to their arrival. “Based on information gathered, it was learned that the victim was shot while inside a residence on the 1300 block of Kemble Street,” the Utica Police Department said in a statement. “Officers immediately went to that location and The post Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Mohawk stabbing victim dies

MOHAWK, N.Y. – The victim from the Mohawk incident that occurred on Wednesday passed away Friday evening, according to State Police. LaPlante ,26, was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center just after emergency responders arrived at the apartment complex at 30 East Main Street around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, she was stabbed multiple times in the chest.
MOHAWK, NY
Syracuse.com

Man accidentally shoots himself while hunting in CNY, deputies say

Remsen, N.Y. -- A man accidentally shot himself while hunting in Oneida County Saturday afternoon, deputies said. Around 1 p.m., deputies received a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the woods off Old Stage Road in the town of Remsen, according to a news release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. The man was walking to the nearest road, deputies said.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance

A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
BLOSSVALE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Crime Stoppers Asking for Help Locating Wanted Person of Week

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Oneida County Sheriff's Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is looking for 41-year-old Jay M. Mather of Rome on a drug court bench warrant stemming from a charge of assault in the city of Rome, according to Investigator Said Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Pleads Guilty in Bus Stop Homicide

A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a city teen. Police say 19-year-old Salahuddin Floyd Junior gunned down 17-year-old Bryson Simpson as Simpson was getting off a school bus on Otis Street last March. Both Floyd and Simpson attended Edison Tech, but police didn't...
ROCHESTER, NY

