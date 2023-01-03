ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Whiskey Riff

Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath

Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
Ceebla Cuud

Hunters Found a 6 Yr Old Boy Who Was Raised by Wolves in the Wilderness

Mowgli is a kid raised by wolves after being abandoned by his parents in The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling. Although Mowgli was well-versed in animal behavior, he was socially inept when it came to his fellow humans. Disney’s cinematic adaptations of Kipling’s classic tale all have a positive takeaway about finding one’s own identity and living in peace with the natural world. However, the fact that a sad real-life event inspired it is not well known.
Outsider.com

Man Living in Antarctica Records ‘Dinosaur’ Right Outside His Door: VIDEO

A man living in Antarctica won the internet this week when he posted the sounds of a “dinosaur” coming from right outside his door. Matty Jordan, a self-described seventh-continent enthusiast, shared a video of the “prehistoric” sounds on his TikTok page. The noises sounded similar to what most would think a Pterodactylus made. Of course, there were no once-extinct creatures roaming the snow-covered abyss when he went to investigate.
a-z-animals.com

Watch a Hungry Grizzly Bear Sneak Up on a Moose Family

On the icy shores of a lake, a mother moose makes a fatal error in not taking the approach of a grizzly bear seriously. All we can do is watch as the bear approaches and then takes one of her calves. She seems to be helpless and simply lets it happen.
CNET

A Coyote Unexpectedly Killed a Human in 2009. Scientists Now Know Why

In 2009, 19-year-old folk singer Taylor Mitchell was attacked by a pack of coyotes while on a hike at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Canada. She was just about to start the popular Skyline Trail when climbers in the area saw the animals close- in, unprovoked. Onlookers called...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Skier Hits Deer, Carries Seemingly Dead Animal Down the Slope

The holidays are fast approaching and snow is blanketing much of the country this week. As such, skiers everywhere are looking to hit the slopes. One skier, however, recently had a completely unique experience while heading down the slopes himself. Footage shows a skier after he slammed into a deer on the mountainside. The clip then sees the man carry the (seemingly) dead animal down the mountain on his shoulders. Check it out.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Outsider.com

North Carolina Woman Hears ‘Dying Dog,’ Discovers Massive Bear Denning in Her Backyard

An Asheville, North Carolina woman will be sharing her home with a massive black bear this winter. Casey Vandergrift contacted Help Asheville Bears (HAB) this week after discovering the animal denning in her backyard. In the days before, she had been hearing strange noises that she thought were coming from a “dying dog.” But when she went to investigate, she found the bear inside a dwelling made of thick brush and kudzu.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Whiskey Riff

Video Of Roe Deer With Face Completely Frozen Over Goes Viral

Much of the United States and Canada just spent last weekend enduring bitter cold, buckets of snow and high winds. A number of states saw below zero temperatures, with some approaching record lows. And while us humans are braving the elements, it’s hard out there for animals too. Food...

