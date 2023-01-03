Read full article on original website
Related
Storm in California leaves over 330,000 without power, more rough weather ahead
Jan 8 (Reuters) - Torrential downpours and damaging winds left hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power in California late on Sunday as the area braced for the next onslaught of severe weather.
WCPO
When to expect a wintry mix this weekend
It was a beautiful start to the weekend with warm temperatures and sunshine but changes are on the way and will ramp up overnight. The mostly clear skies this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions as we move into the overnight tonight. We will be dry for most of the night, but after 4 or 5 a.m. we will see a chance for some snowflakes, sleet, or sprinkles. The wintry mix is only likely to last until around 8 a.m. before we dry up. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s for the overnight tonight as well.
Comments / 0