Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Orange, Southern Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 01:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 02:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton; Tyler Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Jefferson, southeastern Tyler, southwestern Newton, Hardin, western Orange and southeastern Jasper Counties through 215 AM CST At 140 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Warren to near Devers. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange, Nederland, Port Neches, Lumberton, Vidor, Bridge City, Silsbee, Kirbyville, Kountze, Sour Lake, Nome, Evadale, Central Gardens, Saratoga, Fred, Wildwood, Mauriceville and Buna. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 869 and 839. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Nacogdoches, Shelby by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 01:20:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 03:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Shelby A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Nacogdoches and western Shelby Counties through 315 AM CST At 231 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northeast of Nacogdoches, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Center, Tenaha, Appleby, Arcadia, Jericho and Stockman. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Natchitoches, Red River by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 00:29:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 00:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Natchitoches; Red River A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN RED RIVER AND NORTHWESTERN NATCHITOCHES PARISHES At 1229 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Campti, or 14 miles northwest of Natchitoches, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Campti, Allen, Powhatan, Lake End, Black Lake and Grand Ecore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 02:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jasper; Tyler The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Jasper County in southeastern Texas Northern Tyler County in southeastern Texas * Until 400 AM CST. * At 234 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jasper, Colmesneil, Chester, Rockland, Ebenezer and Sam Rayburn Dam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Beauregard, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:24:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 02:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Allen; Beauregard; Vernon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Beauregard, southeastern Vernon and north central Allen Parishes through 230 AM CST At 154 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sugartown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Comments / 0