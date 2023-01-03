Effective: 2023-01-08 02:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-08 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jasper; Tyler The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Jasper County in southeastern Texas Northern Tyler County in southeastern Texas * Until 400 AM CST. * At 234 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Jasper, Colmesneil, Chester, Rockland, Ebenezer and Sam Rayburn Dam. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

JASPER COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO