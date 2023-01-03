Effective: 2023-01-09 06:00:00 Expires: 2023-01-10 06:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Guam FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CHST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Guam. Rota, Saipan and Tinian. * WHEN...Until 6 PM ChST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical disturbance interacting with a descending shearline. Model trends and most recent satellite interpretation consensus indicate rainfall amounts between 1 and 3 inches with locally heavier amounts in excess of 6 inches possible through late this afternoon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

